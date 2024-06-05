Hardik Pandya gets big task to replicate Yuvraj Singh's special in T20 World Cup: ‘When India won the World Cup…’

Former opener Wasim Jaffer has asserted that Hardik Pandya needs to replicate Yuvraj Singh's heroics from the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup to give India a big chance to win the upcoming T20 WC in the USA and West Indies. Yuvraj produced all-around performances in the mega ICC events, and now the onus has been shifted to Hardik, who has all the credentials to shift the momentum of the game with his all-around abilities. Hardik Pandya needs to step up on the big occasion for India in the T20 World Cup.(PTI)

The flamboyant all-rounder also played a couple of crucial knocks for India in the 2022 edition of the T20 WC against Pakistan (40) in the group stage and England (63) in the semi-final. However, India were knocked out by Jos Buttler and Co. in the semis.

Jaffer said that the role of all-rounders will be crucial for for India in the mega ICC event and believes that they will be hoping for Hardik to step up on the big occasion.

"When India won the World Cup in 2011 and 2007 (T20), Yuvraj Singh's role was very crucial. So they will be hoping that Hardik Pandya steps up as an all-rounder. The role of both Hardik and Shivam Dube will be very crucial. Even Jadeja and Axar as all-rounders will be important where you may play two left-arm spinners," Jaffer told ESPNCricinfo.

Meanwhile, after a forgettable IPL 2024, where his team Mumbai Indians finished at the bottom of the points table., Hardik silenced his critics in the warm-up match. The flamboyant all-rounder scored 40 runs* off 23 balls against Bangladesh in the warm-up clash. He returned to form in style and smashed Tanvir Islam for a hat-trick of sixes to display his batting prowess ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Jaffer further suggested India should play at least three all-rounders in the XI - Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja and said that they can even unleash Axar Patel in some matches.

"I think Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja all three will definitely play. You can unleash Axar Patel too against sides that you feel are a bit weak against spin. But the aforementioned three all-rounders will definitely play according to me," he added.

Check Wasim Jaffer's India Playing XI vs Ireland: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.