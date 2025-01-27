Hardik Pandya gets huge stamp of approval from ex-batting coach: ‘…come closest to replicating MS Dhoni’

All-rounder Hardik Pandya has been identified as the one who has come closest to replicating former India captain MS Dhoni's ability to finish games off by Sanjay Bangar. The 52-year-old, who was India's batting coach for lengthy periods between 2014 and 2019, has said that Pandya's versatility in the lower middle-order has been valuable to India in ODI cricket. Pandya had been India's T20I captain for much of 2023 in Rohit Sharma sat out from the format.(AP)

“In 50-over matches, Pandya has come the closest to replicating MS Dhoni's role as a finisher,” said Bangar on Star Sports. “Dhoni used to take games deep, and his influence is most visible on Pandya. We've seen him take games to the 49th or 50th over and secure wins. At the same time, he's capable of rebuilding an innings if the team is struggling at 30-4. His ability to adapt to various situations is amazing.”

While Pandya seems to no longer be considered for Test cricket, he has been an integral part of the ODI and T20I teams for India. He boasts a strike rate of 110.35 in 86 ODIs and 141.55 in 111 T20Is. Pandya has also been almost just as handy as a bowler, taking 84 ODI wickets at an average of 35.23 and 92 T20I wickets at an average of 26.28.

'Graciousness in passing the captaincy to Suryakumar was commendable'

Pandya had been India's T20I captain for much of 2023 in Rohit Sharma sat out from the format. However, when it came time to consider a permanent T20I captain after Rohit's retirement last year, it was Suryakumar Yadav who was given the role instead of Pandya. Moreover, Pandya was sacked as vice-captain in the ongoing series against England, with Axar Patel taking the place.

Bangar commended Pandya for how he has handed himself despite these setbacks. “It takes a person with a big heart to face everything with a smile. His graciousness in passing the captaincy to Suryakumar was commendable. Deep down, every cricketer aspires to grow, and I believe Pandya will hope for another chance to captain the Indian team,” said Bangar.