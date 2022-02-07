Hardik Pandya ignores Sourav Ganguly's key advice, skips Ranji Trophy to focus on India return in white-ball cricket

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Monday ignored BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's key comeback advice as he skipped the impending Ranji Trophy season ahead of the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to focus on white-ball cricket return for India.

Baroda Cricket Association revealed their 20-member squad for the impending first phase of the tournament where Kedar Devdhar was named as the captain. Hardik's name wasn't part of the list.

The 28-year-old has remained on the side lines, recovering from his prolonged issue with back injury, since the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE. Hardik and the Indian selectors were criticised a lot for the all-rounder featuring in India's matches only as a batsman and not as a bowler and following the tournament, he made himself unavailable from national selection to focus on rehabilitation.

However, with the domestic red-ball format offering him a chance to gear up ahead of the IPL, which Ganguly had advised him during an interview with PTI, Hardik opted to skip it.

“Hardik was injured and a break was given to him to completely recover, so that he can continue to serve Indian cricket for a long period of time. I believe I will see him play some Ranji Trophy to start with. I expect him to bowl a lot more overs and his body will get stronger,” Ganguly had said.

Hardik will return later in March for IPL 2022 where he will be leading the CVC-owned Ahmedabad franchise.

Meanwhile, Hardik's brother, Krunal has been picked for the Ranji Trophy tournament.

The Ranji Trophy tournament in 2022 will be played in two-phase format with the first beginning from Thursday till March 15 and the second phase will happen from May 30 to June 26.