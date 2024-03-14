'Hardik Pandya kya chaand se utar ke aaya hai? BCCI should threaten him': Praveen Kumar launches fresh verbal tirade

Former India seam bowler Praveen Kumar has launched an all-out attack on Hardik Pandya, criticising the all-rounder's decision to skip domestic cricket. Hardik, who made his return to cricket after a long ankle injury lay-off, played his first game in over three months during the DY Patil tournament but was made an exception in the BCCI's directive that players need to prioritise Ranji and other forms of domestic cricket over IPL. Praveen Kumar (R) unleashes another verbal assault on Hardik Pandya. (MI-Praveen Kumar Instagram)

The reason behind Hardik escaping the same treatment as Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer was that Pandya's body could not tackle the rigours of playing all three formats. But despite the restrictions, Hardik reportedly gave his word to the board that he would turn up to play either the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy or the Vijay Hazare Trophy if there is a window available outside of his India commitments.

However, Kumar, who had already unleashed on Hardik for the same, feels that come what may, Pandya shouldn't have access to such perks. He questioned the board's decision to dish out such special treatment by using some pretty below-the-belt statements.

"Hardik Pandya kya chaand se utar ke aaya hai? (Has Hardik Pandya descended from the moon? He has to play too. Why are there different rules for him? The BCCI should threaten him. Why would you play just the domestic T20 tournament (DY Patil)? Play all three formats. Or have you played 60-70 Test matches that you will just play T20. The country needs you," Kumar said on Shubhankar Mishra's YouTube channel.

Kumar, part of India's 2011 World Cup, then touched upon Hardik's absence from India's Test set-up. Last featuring in whites for India in 2018 against England at Southampton – his 11th Test – Hardik, in all likelihood – has played his last game in the format as well. Having undergone a major back surgery and a long history of managing his injury-prone body, Hardik, in a way, has unofficially retired from Tests.

Praveen calls for more clarity over Hardik's Test future

In the past, Hardik has tried to dodge questions about his place in India's Test squad. The closest he came to addressing his Test future was when he said 'I haven't even done 10 percent to reach there' when a section of former cricketers and the crowd wanted him back to play the World Test Championship between India and Australia last year. But Kumar called for more clarity – possibly written – before acknowledging the possibility of there being a discussion between Hardik and the BCCI about the road ahead.

"Give it in writing that I am not available for Tests. Neither are you committing from it, nor are you withdrawing entirely. The BCCI should also be questioned. You can't twist and mould rules for one player. But I feel that there must have been a discussion. If they think Hardik is an asset in T20 and we don't want his fitness to be affected. Then it's fine. Either that or a player should be informed that he is only going to be considered for T20s and ODIs but not for Tests. That way, a player is satisfied knowing about his future," added the former India quick.

