Hardik Pandya overtakes Virat Kohli to accomplish unique feat during 1st Bangladesh T20I

Gwalior [India]: Star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya overtook legendary batter Virat Kohli to achieve a unique feat of finishing most T20I matches with a six.

Hardik accomplished this feat during the first T20I against Bangladesh at Gwalior.

During the game, Hardik delivered a superb all-round performance. First while bowling, he took a wicket for 26 runs in his four overs, with an economy rate of 6.50. Later, during a run-chase of 128 runs, Hardik delivered perfect finishing touches with a quickfire 39* in 16 balls, with five fours and two sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 243.75.

During his knock, Pandya unleashed some fine strokes. This also included a no-look ramp shot over wicketkeeper's head. The all-rounder oozed his signature confidence and swagger while playing the shot, trusting his power and bat enough to know it was headed to a boundary anyways.

Now, Hardik has finished a T20I match for India with a six a total of five times, overtaking Virat's previous record of doing so four times.

Also, with his one wicket, Pandya overtook pacer Arshdeep Singh to become India's fourth-highest wicket-taker in the shortest format. The leading wicket-taker for India is spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, with 96 scalps.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and opted to bowl first. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mehidy Hasan Miraz were the top scorers for the visitors, injecting a small bit of life in an otherwise struggling innings. Bangladesh was bundled out for 127 runs in 19.5 overs.

Arshdeep was the pick of the bowlers for India. Varun Chakravarthy bagged three wickets for 31 runs on his return to the side after 2021. Pace sensation Mayank Yadav, Washington Sundar and Hardik got a scalp each.

During the chase of 128 runs, Abhishek Sharma was run out due to a miscommunication. However, Sanju Samson and skipper Suryakumar Yadav stitched a 40-wicket stand for the second wicket. Then, it was Hardik who sealed the win for India, putting up a 52-run stand for the fourth wicket with debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy .

Bangladesh failed to rise with the ball in the second inning and could only pick up two wickets. Mustafizur Rahman and Mehidy were the only wicket-takers for the visitors.

Arshdeep was named the 'Player of the Match' for his fine spell which also included key wicket of Litton Das. India is up 1-0 in the three-match series.

