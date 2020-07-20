‘Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja might not be in team for Tests in Australia’: Former India cricketer

cricket

India are all set to play a four-match Test series in Australia with the first Test to be played from December 3 at Gabba in Brisbane. Despite the series still a few months away, the excitement is already at its high and there are a lot of discussions taking place on what team combination should India go ahead with. Would India go with Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal as openers, or would KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma also be in the mix for the same positions? Would it be Wriddhiman Saha as wicketkeeper or Rishabh Pant? Do all allrounders R Ashwin, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja fit into the team together?

There are way too many questions regarding team combination that needs to be sorted out but luckily for the Indian team, there is plenty of time at hand to figure things out. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra, though, feels that Pandya and Jadeja might find it hard to find a place in the playing XI in the Test series.

Answering a question by a fan on whether Pandya and Jadeja fit into the team together in a Test in Australia, Chopra, said that the two might not even be in the team at all.

“I feel neither of them might play. That is a very strong possibility. Because I feel that Hardik Pandya making it to the Test team doesn’t look possible to me currently,” he said on his Youtube channel ‘Aakash Vani.

“That is because he has a back injury, he has not started bowling, he has not played ODIs, he might play T20s but will you play him in Tests after playing in the IPL,” the former cricketer added.

“Is he ready for Tests and does he want to play Tests currently? First thing first, I do not envisage Hardik Pandya playing the first Test match in Australia. That is what I feel,” Chopra said.

“I feel before Ravindra Jadeja, you might want to look at Ashwin and Kuldeep first. Because Kuldeep is a wrist-spinner and last time when he played in Australia, he took six wickets. After that you have not played him, so I feel he might get a chance there,” the cricketer-turned-commentator opined.

“How can you forget Ashwin, he could also get a chance. So I feel forget about Jaddu and Hardik playing together, their playing itself might not be a certainty when the team takes field against Australia later this year,” he added.