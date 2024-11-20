Menu Explore
Hardik Pandya reclaims 1st spot in T20I all-rounder rankings; Tilak Varma becomes India's top batter, jumps to 3rd

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 20, 2024 03:18 PM IST

Hardik Pandya reclaimed the top spot in T20I all-rounders rankings after India's stellar show in the 3-1 series win against South Africa.

Team India stars have made a resounding statement in the latest ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings, with Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma leading the charge. While Hardik has reclaimed the No.1 spot among T20I all-rounders, young sensation Tilak Varma has stormed into the top-10 batters after a phenomenal series against South Africa.

India's Hardik Pandya looks on during the fourth T20 international cricket match between South Africa and India at Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg(AFP)
India's Hardik Pandya looks on during the fourth T20 international cricket match between South Africa and India at Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg(AFP)

Hardik Pandya’s resurgence as the top T20I all-rounder comes on the back of consistent performances with both bat and ball during India’s triumphant 3-1 series win in South Africa. The 31-year-old produced pivotal contributions, including an unbeaten 39 in the second match that stabilized India’s innings, and a miserly spell of 1/8 in three overs during the series-decider. This marks the second time Hardik has claimed the top all-rounder ranking, with his first stint coming after his exploits in the Men’s T20 World Cup earlier this year.

Tilak Varma, meanwhile, has been the talk of the town after a record-breaking series against the Proteas. The 21-year-old amassed 280 runs, including two scintillating centuries, to be named Player of the Series. His meteoric rise in the ICC rankings saw him jump an astonishing 69 places to secure the No.3 spot among T20I batters. Varma is now India’s highest-rated batter, overtaking captain Suryakumar Yadav, who slipped to fourth.

Sanju Samson also made significant strides in the rankings, climbing 17 spots to 22nd. The Kerala batter showcased his flair with two centuries in the series, reinforcing India’s batting depth in the shortest format.

There are also gains on the list for T20I batters for Sri Lanka right-hander Kusal Mendis (up three spots to equal 12th) and West Indies hard-hitter Shai Hope (up 16 places to 21st), while versatile Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis improves 10 spots to 45th following his recent half-century against Pakistan.

Bowlers' rankings

Australian duo Adam Zampa and Nathan Ellis were among the biggest movers on the updated rankings for T20I bowlers, with India seamer Arshdeep Singh gaining three places to move to ninth and a new career-high rating following his efforts against South Africa.

The South Africa series was a testament to India’s growing strength in T20 cricket, with both established stars and emerging talents stepping up. While Hardik continues to shine as a world-class all-rounder, the rise of players like Varma and Samson signals a bright future for Indian cricket.

