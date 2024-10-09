Hardik Pandya returns to top 3 in ICC T20I all-rounder rankings; Arshdeep Singh makes big gains in bowling charts

Hardik Pandya has returned to the top three of the latest ICC T20I all-rounder rankings after his impressive show with bat and ball against Bangladesh in the series opener. Hardik claimed a wicket for 26 runs in his four overs and then played a blistering knock while chasing a moderate 128-run target in Gwalior. The flamboyant all-rounder was in his zone with the bat and played a few nonchalant shots to blow away the visitors. He scored an unbeaten 39 runs off just 16 balls, which was laced with five fours and two sixes. India's Hardik Pandya celebrates after his team's win in the first T20I against Bangladesh.(AFP)

His exploits in Gwalior helped him move to the third spot in the ICC T20I all-rounder listing behind England's Liam Livingstone and (first) and Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee (second). He also made a seven-place jump in the batting charts to move to 60th overall.

In the bowling charts, Arshdeep Singh made an entry to the top 10 with an eight-point jump and is now placed at the eighth spot. He is the lone Indian in the top 10 after he claimed three wickets against Bangladesh in Gwalior. The left-arm pacer is leading the Indian pace unit in the series as Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are being rested for the upcoming red-ball season. He achieved a new career-high rating - 642 - after an impressive show in the series opener.

Arshdeep made his debut just two years ago but has already played 55 T20Is, including two World Cups.

"I am enjoying my game and didn't even realise how these two years flew by. I just try and stay in the present, enjoy the highs and lows, that is my focus," Arshdeep said ahead of the second T20I against Bangladesh on Tuesday.

Sundar also moves up in bowling charts

Washington Sundar, who claimed a wicket in the first T20I, gained four places to move to 35th on the same list, with experienced spinner Adil Rashid still holding on to the top spot.

The Men in Blue will look to seal the series on Wednesday in the second match which is expected to be a high-scoring affair. In the five matches that the Arun Jaitley Stadium hosted in the IPL earlier this year, teams crossed the 200-run mark eight times.