Hardik Pandya shown the exit door, Dinesh Karthik ahead of Rishabh Pant in India's T20 World Cup squad by Ambati Rayudu

The upcoming T20 World Cup is a constant rumble in the background of the 2024 Indian Premier League season and as the cut off date of May 1 for announcing the squads approaches, ex-players and analysts are trying to predict who would make up the 15-man Indian squad for the tournament in the USA and the West Indies. Rohit Sharma is confirmed as the captain and it looks like the management is considering an opening combination of him Virat Kohli while Rishabh Pant could return to international cricket as the wicketkeeper in the side. Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant out; Dinesh Karthik in... in Ambati Rayudu's squad of 15. (Getty-AP-AFP)

Former India batter Ambati Rayudu, though, has different ideas. Selecting his 15-man Indian squad for the T20 World Cup squad at Star Sports, Rayudu chose veteran Dinesh Karthik as his sole wicketkeeper in the entire squad. This meant that he dropped both Pant, who has been in sensational form for Delhi Capitals, and Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul. Additionally, Rayudu also dropped struggling Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya. Usually India's premier fast-bowling all-rounder, Pandya has struggled to be accepted as the team's captain by the MI fans in his first year back with the team and this has spilled over into his performances. Pandya has a strike rate of 142.45 this season, which is low considering he walks in as one of the finishers, and has scored just 151 runs in eight matches. His bowling average is 46.50 and he has taken just four wickets.

Both Karthik and Pant have been bloody good for their respective franchises. The 38-year-old veteran has exuded shades of his 2022 self and peeled off 251 runs in 8 matches at an average of 62.75 and strike-rate reading 196 with two half-centuries. Karthik has performed the finisher's role for RCB with utmost grace, something that led to clamours of his inclusion in the World Cup squad in the first place. Set to announce his retirement from IPL after the end of the season, Karthik stirred up the excitement levels when he made himself available in the race of the T20 World Cup.

But then again, there's Pant. The future. Having made a miraculous return from injury, Pant has scored 342 runs from nine matches at an average of 48.86 and strike rate of 161.32. Out of the three fifties Pant has hit, the one against Gujarat Titans last evening was one his most thrilling half-centuries. Despite back-to-back fifties against Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, Pant's unbeaten 88 was a throwback to his old free-flowing self. The marauding sixes, one-handed strikes, on-the-floor swivels, the helicopter for six… Pant was is well and truly back. That Rayudu hasn't picked a single back-up keeper is a bit of a surprise to say the least. With no place for Pant or Sanju Samson.

Shivam Dube included, Kul-Cha reunited

Rayudu, who played for Mumbai Indians from 2010 to 2017 and then Chennai Super Kings from 2018 to 2023, has instead included the in-form pair of Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh in the finishing role. Riyan Parag, who has been sensational for Rajasthan Royals this season, is included along with his IPL teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal.

In a tournament where plenty of batters have grabbed attention, Dube stands out. The CSK all-rounder has been on a rampage with three half-centuries and incredible more importantly, some jaw-dropping hitting. The 311 runs which Dube has scored this season have come at an average of 51.83 and strike rate of 169.9. Rinku meanwhile, has failed to replicate his success from last year but his exploits for India in the last few months cannot be ignored.

Among the bowlers, Rayudu has included both Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. While Kuldeep has been a match-winner for India across formats since his comeback from injury, Chahal is the joint-highest wicket-taker of IPL 2024 with 13 scalps – Kuldeep is second with 12. Chahal recently became the first player to take 200 wickets in the IPL. He has been out of the Indian setup for a long period having last played in a T20I against the West Indies in August last year.

Ravindra Jadeja is included as an all-rounder while Arshdeep Singh and LSG pace-sensation line up with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj in the lineup of fast bowlers. Also included is tearaway pace Mayank Yadav, who bowled the two fastest deliveries of IPL 2024.