Hardik Pandya shuts rumours of hiding injury, makes wicket-taking bowling return vs CSK after 'something is wrong' claim

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya ended speculations and shut the rumours about hiding an injury as he rolled his arms in the high-octane Indian Premier League against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings. Hardik, who took over the captaincy charge of MI ahead of the season, bowled in the first couple of matches but didn't roll his arms in the last three. Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya, right, celebrates the wicket of Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad during the Indian Premier League cricket match.(AP)

His absence from bowling led to several speculations as former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull claimed that there's something wrong and stated that Hardik was hiding his injury by not taking the ball.

“You go out and make a statement by opening the bowling in game no. 1, and suddenly, you are not required. He's injured. I'm telling you there is something wrong with him. He is not admitting it. But there is something wrong with him for sure. That is my gut feeling,” Doull said on Cricbuzz.

The flamboyant all-rounder came out to bowl against Chennai, he took the ball in the 10th over but failed to get his line and length right. Shivam Dube, who is seen as Pandya's potential backup in the Indian team, smashed the MI skipper for three boundaries to collect 15 runs from the over. In his second over, Pandya got the better of his counterpart Ruturaj Gaikwad for 69.

After the DC win, Hardik was about his decision to not roll his arms in the match.

“All good, will be bowling at the right time. Had it covered, so didn't need to roll my arm over," Hardik said.

The 30-year-old sustained an ankle injury during the ODI World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh and left the tournament mid-way. He has yet to play a match for India since the ICC event and also missed the domestic season. He returned to action in the DY Patil T20 tournament before performing in IPL 2024.

Meanwhile, Pandya elected to bowl in the Indian Premier League match against five-time champions Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium.

The home has decided to go with an unchanged side for the big-ticket match, while CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad made a change to his side bringing in pacer Matheesha Pathirana in place of spinner Maheesh Theekshana.