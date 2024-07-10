Hardik Pandya to captain India in T20I series vs Sri Lanka; KL Rahul will lead Rohit Sharma-less ODI side: Report

Completing his redemption at the grandest stage, Hardik Pandya is set to return to the Indian camp after a successful campaign for Team India in the T20 World Cup 2024. Hardik will headline India's squad for the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka. The former world no.1 all-rounder is reportedly set to lead India in the shortest format after Rohit Sharma bid farewell to T20I cricket at the ICC World Cup. Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul will lead India in the Sri Lanka series(AP-ANI)

Veteran Indian opener Rohit masterminded India's second T20 World Cup triumph in the Caribbean last month. After ending India's World Cup drought with the final-over win against South Africa, Rohit confirmed that he has played his last T20I for the Men In Blue. Former skipper Rohit, batting icon Virat Kohli and veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja announced their retirements after India were crowned champions in the Caribbean.

Hardik to be India's new T20I captain

With Rohit, Kohli and Jadeja making way for the next generation to step up in T20Is, Hardik will take over the captaincy reins from the Sri Lanka series. "Hardik Pandya is all set to lead the Indian team in the T20, Rohit Sharma's announced his retirement. Hardik is also unlikely to be rested for the upcoming series vs Sri Lanka," Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sources told ANI.

Pandya was Rohit's deputy at the T20 World Cup. The Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper smashed 144 runs in six innings at an average of 48.00 and batted at a strike rate of 151.57. Pandya also took 11 wickets in eight games at an average of 17.36 and an economy rate of 7.64. Hardik returned with the best figures of 3/20 in the ICC event.

KL Rahul to replace Rohit Sharma as India ODI captain

Though Rohit will continue to lead India in the traditional formats, the Indian skipper will be rested for the Sri Lanka series. Premier batter KL Rahul will lead the Rohit-less side in the One Day International (ODI) series between India and Sri Lanka. "KL Rahul will lead the Indian team in the absence of Rohit Sharma as the board believes he makes runs in the longer format," the sources added.