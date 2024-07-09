Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma unlikely to play Sri Lanka series; Hardik Pandya vs KL Rahul for India captaincy: Report

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's blockbuster return has been reportedly delayed; the ICC T20 World Cup-winning duo is unlikely to feature in the upcoming One Day International (ODI) series against Sri Lanka. With Gautam Gambhir set to replace an already departed Rahul Dravid as India's next head coach, hosts India will pick Hardik Pandya or KL Rahul to lead the side in the Sri Lanka series. India might miss the services of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the Sri Lanka series(PTI-ANI)

It has been almost six months since Rohit enjoyed a break from international cricket. The veteran Indian opener has featured in every India assignment since the South Africa Test series in December-January. After touring the Rainbow Nation, Rohit returned as India's T20I captain for the Afghanistan series. The 37-year-old then guided India to a Test series win over England.

Loaded season for Hitman

The Hitman masterminded India's second T20 World Cup title win before joining Kohli in retirement from the shortest format. Though Kohli and Rohit bid farewell to the T20I format after ending India's long wait for a World Cup title in the Caribbean last month, the batting icons will continue to feature in the traditional formats of the game.

Why Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will miss Sri Lanka series

"Both are automatic choices in ODI set up and the three 50 over games against England before the Champions Trophy is good enough practice for them. For next few months, they both will prioritize Tests and India will play 10 of them between September to January," a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source told PTI.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah recently confirmed Rohit as India's captain for the ICC Champions Trophy and the ongoing edition of the World Test Championship (WTC). Rohit and Co. will meet Bangladesh for a two-Test series in the WTC. After the bilateral series against New Zealand, India will tour Australia for the high-profile Border Gavaskar Trophy.

KL Rahul vs Hardik Pandya

"The Champions Trophy will happen in mid February and they don't need to go for a week-long 3 match ODIs in Sri Lanka. If they want, they are most welcome but I guess they would want rest," the source added. With Rohit expected to be rested against Sri Lanka, all-rounder Hardik is tipped to lead India in the ODI series. The report also suggested that premier batter Rahul can be considered a captaincy choice for the Sri Lanka ODIs. Sri Lanka will tour India for three T20Is and as many as ODIs later this month. The three-match ODI series will get underway in August.