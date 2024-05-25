‘Hardik Pandya will be completely different player once…’: IND vice-captain backed to do wonders in T20 WC

Former India wicketkeeper batter Parthiv Patel has backed Hardik Pandya to play a crucial role for Men in Blue in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Hardik has been under the scanners in recent times and going through a lean patch after returning to competitive cricket. The flamboyant all-rounder failed to impress on his return to Mumbai Indians as they finished at the bottom of the points table. With the bat, Pandya scored 216 runs in 14 matches at an underwhelming average of 18. Meanwhile, he did pick some bowling form at the fag end of the season and claimed 11 wickets. Mumbai Indians finished at the bottom of the points table under Pandya's leadership. Hardik Pandya last played for India in the 2023 ODI World Cup.(AP)

Meanwhile, he will act as Rohit Sharma's deputy in the T20 World Cup which will be played in the USA and West Indies in June.

Patel has come in support of under-fire Pandya and said that he will have a good time in the T20 World Cup and play a crucial role for the Men in Blue.

"Obviously, he will be completely different player once he gets into that Indian team jersey. There is no doubt he did not have a good IPL season but he is very crucial to the Indian team. You know, having a fast bowling all-rounding option and his hitting ability to spin on other grounds which are not that big in West Indies, so Hardik Pandya can play a crucial role in India's T20 World Cup campaign," said Parthiv.

India will be aiming to win their first T20 WC title ever since they won the inaugural edition of the tournament back in 2007 in South Africa. In the last edition held in Australia in 2022, India lost to England by 10 wickets in the semifinals. The first batch of players will consist of players who are not participating in the playoffs stage of the IPL 2024.

India last won an International Cricket Council title in 2013 – the Champions Trophy in England. It last lifted the Cricket World Cup in the 50-over format in 2011. Under Rohit Sharma's leadership. India had a phenomenal last year but lost a couple of ICC finals - World Test Championship final to Australia in England and, a few months later, also lost the 50-over World Cup final to Australia, this time on home soil.