MS Dhoni defies celebrity privileges, flies to Ranchi in economy class; receives thunderous applause from passengers

Chennai Super Kings endured a disappointing end to their IPL 2024 campaign, as they were knocked out in the league stage, facing a defeat in their virtual knockout match by Royal Challengers Bengaluru. This defeat ignited widespread speculation about the future of MS Dhoni, the team's iconic former captain, who turns 43 in July. MS Dhoni could be seen putting his luggage as he flies in economy class(X)

Throughout the season, Dhoni battled a persistent knee injury, and many fans believed that he would bid farewell to his illustrious career if CSK clinched the title in Chennai. However, with RCB thwarting that possibility, Dhoni's future in cricket remains uncertain.

Amidst the uncertainty, Dhoni has opted to step away from the speculations. A recent video that went viral on social media showcased the former CSK skipper taking a commercial flight from Bengaluru to Ranchi, flying economy class. The video captured the moment Dhoni stowed his luggage in the overhead bin and settled into his seat, much to the amazement of fellow passengers.

The sight of Dhoni in such a setting quickly drew the attention of those on board, who eagerly documented the moment with their phones. The passengers also applauded Dhoni, showing their respect towards the former Indian captain, who is also the side's last skipper to lift an ICC title.

The footage soon became a sensation online, with fans pouring out their love and appreciation for Dhoni's simplicity and humility. His choice to fly economy class, despite celebrity privileges, resonated deeply with the public.

Left the decision to Dhoni

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan gave his take on what the future holds for the veteran wicketkeeper. He stated that he is unaware of Dhoni's decision but remains hopeful to see the star player in the next season.

"I do not know. It is a question that only MS can answer. The question for us, we have always respected the decisions taken by MS, we have left it to him," Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanathan said in answer to the question on the CSK YouTube channel.

"As all of you know, he has always taken his decisions and announced it at the appropriate time. We do expect that we will get a decision as and when he decides. But we are very, very hopeful that he will be available for CSK next year. That is the view and expectations of the fans and mine," he added.