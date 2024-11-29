Hardik Pandya's explosive run continues, smashes 28 runs in an over with four towering sixes at Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Hardik Pandya produced a stellar display of power-hitting during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Tripura.
Hardik Pandya's explosive form in the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) continued unabated on Friday, as the Baroda all-rounder delivered a match-winning knock of 47 off just 23 balls in a dominant seven-wicket victory over Tripura at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.
Pandya’s blistering innings, which included five towering sixes and three fours, put Baroda in complete control as they chased down Tripura’s modest total of 110 in just 11.2 overs. The highlight of his innings was an assault on left-arm spinner P Sultan, who was hammered for 28 runs in a single over, with Pandya smashing sixes and a boundary in a relentless display of power hitting.
The over read: 6, 0, 6, 6, 4, 6, showcasing the full range of Pandya’s brutal stroke play.
Watch:
Pandya’s performance follows a series of similar destructive knocks in the tournament, continuing his fine form with the bat. Earlier in the competition, he had clobbered 69 off 30 balls against Tamil Nadu, including 29 runs off a single over bowled by Gurjapneet Singh, in which he hit four consecutive sixes.
His consistency with the bat has been a key feature of Baroda's campaign in this year's SMAT, with match-winning contributions like 41 off 21 balls against Uttarakhand and 74 off 35 balls against Gujarat. His ability to turn the game around in a matter of overs has made him one of the most feared hitters in domestic T20 cricket.
After a long break from domestic cricket, Pandya has been a pillar for Baroda in this year’s tournament, playing under the captaincy of his elder brother Krunal Pandya. His scintillating form has not only powered Baroda’s batting but also energized their entire campaign, making them one of the most exciting teams in the competition.
With no T20Is scheduled until January next year, Hardik has likely made his last appearance for the national team in 2024. The year saw him playing a pivotal role in India's T20 World Cup triumph in June; however, despite being touted to become the side's next T20Is captain, the BCCI chose Suryakumar Yadav as Rohit Sharma's successor for the role.