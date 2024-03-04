 Haris Rauf's PSL franchise owner blasts PCB for 'humiliating' Pakistan pacer | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cricket News / Haris Rauf's PSL franchise owner blasts PCB for 'humiliating' Pakistan pacer over contract row

Haris Rauf's PSL franchise owner blasts PCB for 'humiliating' Pakistan pacer over contract row

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 04, 2024 03:45 PM IST

Lahore Qalandars' owner said that the timing of PCB's decision to terminate Rauf's contract was not right and called it a huge psychological blow for the pacer.

Lahore Qalandars' owner Sameen Rana has slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board for their recent treatment towards Haris Rauf. The cricket board took a bold decision by terminating Rauf's central contract last month. Things turned bad for Rauf when he refused to join the Pakistan team for a three-match Test series against Australia in December-January and played for Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League.

PCB terminated Haris Rauf's central contract last month.
PCB terminated Haris Rauf's central contract last month.

Meanwhile, more than a month later, PCB decided to terminate his contract stating, "Refusal to be part of Pakistan's Test squad in the absence of any medical report or justifiable reason is a material violation of the central contract."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Rana said that the timing of PCB's decision to terminate Rauf's contract was not right and called it a huge psychological blow for the pacer just before the PSL.

"The timing of that announcement was wholly unnecessary," Rana told ESPNcricinfo. "There was no Pakistan series coming up, or any emergency situation that necessitated the announcement two days before the PSL. Whatever the logic was, the timing was really bad. It was a huge blow psychologically for him, because his whole life's main aim is playing for Pakistan."

Also Read | KL Rahul back in India after medical consultation, set for IPL 2024 return and 'in line' for T20 World Cup: Report

Rana termed PCB's treatment of Rauf a public humiliation and revealed that Rauf didn't even get the chance to contact the authorities after contract termination.

"Rauf's our premier bowler, our highest wicket-taker after Shaheen Afridi. To publicly humiliate him and issue a press release announcing the termination of his central contract, I have never seen this happen anywhere. I would never treat my employees like that. The employee at least has the right for you to call, email or message them. None of that happened with Rauf, and it was pathetic. It was really poor management," he added.

Rana further pointed out that it affected Rauf's performance as Lahore Qalandars were on the receiving end of it with their poor start to the season.

"I don't know what the PCB was thinking; I was on the receiving end. Haris was our premier fast bowler. If someone treats you like that, you can't pretend it doesn't affect you. Especially when it's your country, something you're emotional about anyway. And especially Haris, who is a naturally emotional person," he added.

However, the franchise owner is trying to make sure all the players in the franchise stay in the right frame of mind.

"It was an additional responsibility on me and the whole team to keep motivating him, and keeping him in the right frame of mind. He is a very strong boy, but again, a negative thought can creep into your brain. But unfortunately, after he seemed to be returning to form and performed brilliantly, he got injured. Of course we can't control that," he added.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and IPL 2024 Schedule, WPL Live match updates along with Cricket Schedule, WPL 2024 and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On