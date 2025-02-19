Haris Rauf returns, new role for Babar Azam in Rizwan's team: Pakistan's likely XI vs New Zealand in Champions Trophy

Pakistan and New Zealand share an interesting relationship in ODIs. In the backdrop of an ICC event returning to Pakistan for the first time since the 1996 World Cup and the Champions Trophy making desperate attempts to remind the world of the importance of 50-overs cricket, this rivalry is not a bystander by any means. Let's throw in some numbers to make things more believable. Pakistan's Haris Rauf (L) celebrates with his captain Mohammad Rizwan(AFP)

No team has played more ODIs in Pakistan than New Zealand (11) since the start of 2019. The Kiwis' performance in the recently concluded tri-series involving hosts Pakistan and South Africa is the biggest proof of their prowess in these conditions. What matters even more interesting is the history that these two teams share in ICC ODI events.

In the last two editions of the ODI World Cup, New Zealand pipped Pakistan to steal the semi-final spot, and in both those events, Pakistan had beaten New Zealand in the group-stage encounter.

But Pakistan, under new captain Mohammad Rizwan, will be buoyed by the return of an ICC event on their home turf after nearly 30 years. Although they were beaten by New Zealand twice this month, no one would take them lightly, especially when they have the opportunity to field their best XI on the park.

On the eve of the Champions Trophy opener, Rizwan confirmed that fast bowler Haris Rauf is set to return to their XI for the match against New Zealand. Rauf sustained a muscle strain during the opening match of the tri-series against New Zealand on February 8 and did not take any part in the remainder of the tournament. Rizwan said Rauf has started bowling and looks in good rhythm.

"Haris bowled 6-8 overs a couple of days ago, and bowled a fair bit yesterday too," Rizwan said at the captain's press conference on the eve of the tournament. "He's bowling with full rhythm today, too. He's also putting work in the gym and isn't complaining of any pains. We think he's fully fit."

Rauf's return is important for Pakistan's chances in the Champions Trophy. After the opening burst from Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah, Rauf takes it on him to provide the breakthroughs in the middle overs with the express pace and ability to extract bounce.

Unlike other teams, Pakistan is a bit tight in the spin department. Abrar Ahmed is likely to start as the lone specialist spinner. Salman Agha will help him out with the duties.

Focus will also be on Babar Azam who has gone 21 matches without a century. He will open the batting for the first time in an ICC 50-overs event.

Pakistan Likely XI for Champions Trophy opener vs New Zealand

Openers: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam

Middle-order: Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (capt & wk), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah

Spinners: Abrar Ahmed

Fast bowlers: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf