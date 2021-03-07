Harmanpreet Kaur becomes 5th Indian woman to play 100 ODIs
Indian batswoman Harmanpreet Kaur on Sunday achieved a big milestone when she took the field in the first ODI against South Africa in Lucknow. She became the fifth Indian woman cricketer to represent India in 100 One Day Internationals.
She joined Mithali Raj (210), Jhulan Goswami (183), Anjum Chopra (127) and Amita Sharma (116) in the elite list of players who have played 100 or more ODIs.
The Indian ODI vice-captain has scored 2,412 runs in 100 matches, with an unbeaten knock of 171 as her highest score. She also has three centuries to her credit.
In the ongoing first ODI, South Africa Women won the toss and elected to bowl. Harmanpreet scored 40 runs off 41 balls, before being dismissed by Sune Luus. Her innings was laced with six fours.
ALSO READ | IPL 2021 to begin from April 9, MI to face RCB in season opener
She stitched a 62-run stand with skipper Mithali Raj (50 off 85) which steadied the innings after India lost their first three wickets for 40 runs, including star opener Smriti Mandhana (14 off 20), who looked in sublime touch during her short stay.
Harmanpreet looked ominous but played one big shot too many to be caught at long-off. She smashed six boundaries in her entertaining knock.
Raj, who took some time to get going, then shared a 52-run partnership with Deepti Sharma (27 off 46) to keep the innings moving. As soon as Mithali (50) got to her fifty, she was sent back to the pavilion by Shabnim Ismail in the 38th over of the innings. Soon after Deepti (27) was also dismissed and this reduced India to 155/6.
The lower-order of India was not able to provide much resistance and as a result, the hosts were able to post just a total of more than the 175-run mark in the allotted fifty overs.
(With Agency Inputs)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 schedule: Punjab Kings matches, timings, opponents and venues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 schedule: Mumbai Indians matches, timings, opponents and venues
- IPL 2021: Defending champions Mumbai Indians will be playing five matches in Chennai, four in Delhi, three in Bengaluru and two games in Kolkata.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 Full Schedule, venue, date, timings: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harmanpreet Kaur becomes 5th Indian woman to play 100 ODIs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 to begin from April 9, MI to face RCB in season opener
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Michael Vaughan feels Jonny Bairstow's days are numbered in England team
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gilchrist lauds Pant for swashbuckling ton, youngster calls it 'huge compliment'
- India vs England: Rishabh Pant's blazing century got several former cricketers talking, including Adam Gilchrist.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'If Pant, Sundar can score, why can't England?' asks Shoaib Akhtar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘What a future he’s going to have’: Laxman names ‘biggest positive’ for India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Horrendous game': Gough says England were 'not good enough' in 4th Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘When you play for your country, be prepared to face difficulties’: Gavaskar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India have completely outplayed, out-batted and out-spun England: Hussain
- Nasser Hussain believes England need to take responsibility for the 1-3 series defeat against India, explaining how the home team outperformed the opposition in most of the departments.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘It takes a special leader to elevate other players’: AB de Villiers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It is literally the World Cup': Kohli, others react to India reaching WTC final
- India cricketers have reacted to the team reaching the WTC final, with Virat Kohli saying the team deserved a place in the final having played some impressive cricket in the last couple of years.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'People don’t recognise that he grew up as a batsman all who could bowl'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox