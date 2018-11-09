ICC Women’s World T20: Harmanpreet Kaur becomes first Indian to score a T20I ton
Kaur smashed a ton off just 49 deliveries as she helped India post a commanding total of 194/5 in their allotted 20 overs against the Kiwis.cricket Updated: Nov 09, 2018 22:47 IST
Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur scripted history as she became the first Indian to score a century in T20Is during India’s first match of the ICC Women’s World T20 against New Zealand on Friday.
Kaur smashed a ton off just 49 deliveries as she helped India post a commanding total of 194/5 in their allotted 20 overs against the Kiwis.
Harmanpreet’s innings included seven four and eight huge sixes as India posted the highest-ever total in the history of the Women’s World T20 at the Providence stadium in Guyana.
A captain's knock from @ImHarmanpreet. First 💯 for India in T20Is & that too at the biggest stage. Well played! 👌 @BCCIWomen @WorldT20 #WT20 pic.twitter.com/XvB0uve32U— Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) November 9, 2018
Harmanpreet also became the third-fastest ever in the history of the format to score a century. She is only behind Deandra Dottin and Tammy Beaumont in this illustrious list.
38 - Deandra Dottin (WI)
47 - Tammy Beaumont (ENG)
49 - Harmanpreet Kaur (IND)
52 - Danielle Wyatt (AUS)
53 - Meg Lanning (AUS)
Moreover, during the course of her innings, she stitched a partnership of 134 with Jemimah Rodrigues (59), which is also an Indian record at the WT20.
First Published: Nov 09, 2018 22:21 IST