Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 09, 2018-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

ICC Women’s World T20: Harmanpreet Kaur becomes first Indian to score a T20I ton

Kaur smashed a ton off just 49 deliveries as she helped India post a commanding total of 194/5 in their allotted 20 overs against the Kiwis.

cricket Updated: Nov 09, 2018 22:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
harmanpreet kaur,Harmanpreet Kaur,ICC Womens World T20
Harmanpreet Kaur (R) shakes hands with Jemimah Rodrigues during India’s match against New Zealand(ICC)

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur scripted history as she became the first Indian to score a century in T20Is during India’s first match of the ICC Women’s World T20 against New Zealand on Friday.

Kaur smashed a ton off just 49 deliveries as she helped India post a commanding total of 194/5 in their allotted 20 overs against the Kiwis.

Harmanpreet’s innings included seven four and eight huge sixes as India posted the highest-ever total in the history of the Women’s World T20 at the Providence stadium in Guyana.

Harmanpreet also became the third-fastest ever in the history of the format to score a century. She is only behind Deandra Dottin and Tammy Beaumont in this illustrious list.

38 - Deandra Dottin (WI)

47 - Tammy Beaumont (ENG)

49 - Harmanpreet Kaur (IND)

52 - Danielle Wyatt (AUS)

53 - Meg Lanning (AUS)

Moreover, during the course of her innings, she stitched a partnership of 134 with Jemimah Rodrigues (59), which is also an Indian record at the WT20.

First Published: Nov 09, 2018 22:21 IST

tags

more from cricket