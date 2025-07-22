Harmanpreet Kaur scores century after a gap of one year; smashes second-fastest ton by an Indian in Women ODIs

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur answered her critics in style as she roared back into form with an astounding century against England in the third and final ODI at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street. The right-handed batter eventually scored 102 runs off 84 balls with the help of 14 fours. With this knock, Harmanpreet registered the second-fastest century by an Indian in women's ODIs. She brought up the three-figure mark off just 82 balls. The fastest century for India was smashed by Smriti Mandhana off 70 balls against Ireland earlier this year. Harmanpreet Kaur smashes the second-fastest ton by an Indian in Women's ODIs.(AP)

Harmanpreet Kaur was slow to get off the blocks in the third and final ODI, but she got her eye in. She let loose and started hitting boundaries for fun. No England bowler was able to curtail her onslaught heading into the final match; there were many concerns about her form after her poor dismissal in the previous match at Lord's Cricket Ground, which India lost.

However, the experienced batter announced her arrival in form in some style. This is Harmanpreet Kaur's first century in one year. She had previously hit a ton against South Africa in June 2024. This is her overall seventh ODI ton for India.

The Indian captain eventually lost her wicket in the 49th over. Harmanpreet was dismissed by Linsey Smith. This knock enabled India to post 318/5 in the allotted fifty overs.

Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana also chipped in with useful knocks of 50 and 45, respectively. India also registered the third-highest total against England in women's ODIs.

India were able to post more than 300 runs on the board as the side smashed 120 runs in the last ten overs.

Richa Ghosh's late flourish

Richa Ghosh also played more than a handy knock as she smashed 38 runs off 18 balls, including 3 fours and 2 sixes. Radha Yadav also remained unbeaten on 2 off 2 balls.

Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal had put on 64 runs for the opening wicket. The stand was broken by Charlie Dean as she dismissed Pratika for 26.

For England, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone and Linsey Smith all scalped one wicket each.

The three-match ODI series is currently level at 1-1, and the winner of the third ODI will win the series.