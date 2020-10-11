Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj the captains as BCCI announces squads for Women’s T20 Challenge

cricket

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 12:49 IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj as captains of Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity respectively for the upcoming season of the Women’s T20 Challenge which will be played between November 4 and 9 in the UAE.

The best of Indian women’s cricket will combine with some of the leading stars from England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Bangladesh and New Zealand in a four-match tournament.

Thailand’s Natthakan Chantham, who scored her country’s first Women’s T20 World Cup half-century, adds another feather to her cap as she will become the first Thai cricketer to feature in the tournament.

The 2020 Women’s T20 Challenge will begin with last year’s finalist Supernovas taking on Velocity in the opening game. The complete schedule is as below.

The All-India Women’s Selection Committee picked the three squads.

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues (VC), Chamari Atapattu, Priya Punia, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Shashikala Siriwardene, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayushi Soni, Ayabonga Khaka, Muskan Malik

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (C), Deepti Sharma (VC), Punam Raut, Richa Ghosh, D. Hemalatha, Nuzhat Parween (WK), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Jhulan Goswami, Simaran Dil Bahadur, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Natthakan Chantham, Deandra Dottin, Kashvee Gautam

Velocity: Mithali Raj (C), Veda Krishnamurthy (VC), Shafali Verma, Sushma Verma (WK), Ekta Bisht, Mansi Joshi, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Manali Dakshini, Leigh Kasperek, Danielle Wyatt, Suné Luus, Jahanara Alam, M. Anagha.