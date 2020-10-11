e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 11, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj the captains as BCCI announces squads for Women’s T20 Challenge

Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj the captains as BCCI announces squads for Women’s T20 Challenge

Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity will do battle in the upcoming season of the Women’s T20 Challenge which will be played between November 4 and 9 in the UAE.

cricket Updated: Oct 11, 2020 12:49 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
(L to R):File imge of Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana
(L to R):File imge of Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana(PTI Image)
         

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj as captains of Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity respectively for the upcoming season of the Women’s T20 Challenge which will be played between November 4 and 9 in the UAE.

The best of Indian women’s cricket will combine with some of the leading stars from England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Bangladesh and New Zealand in a four-match tournament.

Thailand’s Natthakan Chantham, who scored her country’s first Women’s T20 World Cup half-century, adds another feather to her cap as she will become the first Thai cricketer to feature in the tournament.

The 2020 Women’s T20 Challenge will begin with last year’s finalist Supernovas taking on Velocity in the opening game. The complete schedule is as below.

Hindustantimes

The All-India Women’s Selection Committee picked the three squads.

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues (VC), Chamari Atapattu, Priya Punia, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Shashikala Siriwardene, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayushi Soni, Ayabonga Khaka, Muskan Malik

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (C), Deepti Sharma (VC), Punam Raut, Richa Ghosh, D. Hemalatha, Nuzhat Parween (WK), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Jhulan Goswami, Simaran Dil Bahadur, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Natthakan Chantham, Deandra Dottin, Kashvee Gautam

Velocity: Mithali Raj (C), Veda Krishnamurthy (VC), Shafali Verma, Sushma Verma (WK), Ekta Bisht, Mansi Joshi, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Manali Dakshini, Leigh Kasperek, Danielle Wyatt, Suné Luus, Jahanara Alam, M. Anagha.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
China has itself to blame for strong QUAD | Analysis
China has itself to blame for strong QUAD | Analysis
‘Nobody can eye your land now’: PM Modi tells beneficiaries of SVAMITVA scheme
‘Nobody can eye your land now’: PM Modi tells beneficiaries of SVAMITVA scheme
CBI registers case in alleged gang rape of Dalit woman in Hathras
CBI registers case in alleged gang rape of Dalit woman in Hathras
Trump says Covid-19 ‘disappearing’ as he returns to campaign trail
Trump says Covid-19 ‘disappearing’ as he returns to campaign trail
India to be third-largest economy in world by 2050, says study
India to be third-largest economy in world by 2050, says study
TRP manipulation probe: Republic TV CEO being questioned by Mumbai Police
TRP manipulation probe: Republic TV CEO being questioned by Mumbai Police
Scientists question China’s ability to produce enough Covid-19 vaccine doses for export
Scientists question China’s ability to produce enough Covid-19 vaccine doses for export
Watch what Donald Trump said in his first public event after Covid diagnosis
Watch what Donald Trump said in his first public event after Covid diagnosis
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

UPCOMINGIPL 2020
    UPCOMINGIPL 2020

      Sign In to continue reading

      Sign In