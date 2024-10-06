Harmanpreet Kaur snubs No. 3 role in Pakistan T20 World Cup clash after NZ hammering, leaves Anjum Chopra fuming on-air

India had a change in strategy for the Women's T20 World Cup with head coach Amol Mazundar wanting to unleash captain Harmanpreet Kaur at No. 3 in the batting line-up. He was confident of the move even as the Harmanpreet has predominantly been a No. 4 batter throughout her career in the format. However, after a failed attempt at No. 3 against New Zealand in the World Cup opener on Friday in Dubai, the 35-year-old snubbed the role in the match against Pakistan, which left former India captain Anjum Chopra furious. India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur walks back after being dismissed by New Zealand's Rosemary Mair during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and New Zealand (AP)

Harmanpreet top-scored with a 14-ball 15 at No. 3 for India en route to a shocking 58-run loss against New Zealand. With the campaign at stake, the the right-handed batter let go of the No. 3 batting role in the match against Pakistan as Jemimah Rodrigues walked in after the dismissal of Smriti Mandhana on Sunday.

While there were both sides to the conversation on Harmanpreet's move after it was revealed ahead of the start of India's World Cup campaign in the UAE, Chopra was left fuming on-air after watching Rodrigues walk in at No. 3.

She reckoned that India should have stuck with their plan, which the head coach awe-so confidently talked about in the pre-tournament presser and added that it was an ideal batting position for the captain ahead of the tall batting line-up, rather than wait for the "situation to get better."

“Very surprised that the captain has not walked in at No. 3 in a much crucial game than any in this World Cup. Specially, because India were very clear about their batting order. Harmanpreet walked in at No. 3 against New Zealand. The coach was clear that their No. 3 was unleashed in the very game and none better than her to walk in at No. 3 ahead of the tall batting line-up that India boasts off, to walk in and take command, rather than wait and wait and wait for the situation to change and unleash her strokes,” she said.

India chase 106-run target in must-win game

A disciplined effort from the bowlers, who had looked completely out of sorts against New Zealand, saw India reduce Pakistan to 105 for eight. Off-spinner Shreyanka Patil (2/12) and Arundhati Reddy (3/19) grabbed five wickets between them.

Following the brutal loss against New Zealand, India stand bottom of Group A with a net run rate of -2.9 and their tournament hanging in the balance. Hence, India need to beat their arch-rivals, by a heavy margin, to keep their campaign alive.