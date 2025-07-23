Harmanpreet ton guides India to victory as vistors win ODI series

New Delhi: The questions were becoming louder and more frequent. It had been a while since the ‘Harmonster’ was out. Specifically, eight months and thirteen innings since she last scored a fifty. But on Tuesday at Chester-le-Street, Durham, with the series on the line, Harmanpreet Kaur returned. Not just with a fifty but a stunning century off 82 balls. The questions will likely reduce, especially with the ODI World Cup coming up in India. India's Harmanpreet Kaur celebrates her century during the third women's one day international match at Riverside, Chester-le-Street on Tuesday. (AP)

India posted 318/5 – second highest total by a visiting team against England. A monumental effort was needed by the hosts to complete the highest chase in women’s ODI history. The Indian captain’s seventh ODI century and her third against England was vital in India’s pursuit of a rare ODI series win on English soil. India eventually won by 13 runs and sealed the series 2-1, completing a dominant tour having won both the series.

While chasing the mammoth total, India pacer Kranti Goud’s six wicket haul (6/52) ensured there were no set English batters to see the innings through. Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt (98) and Emma Lamb (68) stitched a huge 162-run stand and there was some resistance provided by Sophia Dunkley (34) and Alice Davidson Richards (44) but Goud ran through them to wrap the innings at 305.

Interestingly, Kaur was on 22 when England decided against appealing for a lbw off Lauren Filer’s review. The Indian skipper ensured she made most of that opportunity. She stitched an 81-run partnership for the third wicket with Harleen Deol, who too could have been dismissed for 1 by Sophie Ecclestone, but ended up scoring 45.

That partnership aided India’s recovery after India lost openers Smriti Mandhana (45) and Pratika Rawal (26) in a space of five overs. Kaur then combined with Jemimah Rodrigues to stitch a 110-run stand to bury England under runs. Rodrigues scored her seventh ODI fifty off 44 balls, the quickest for India against England in ODIs, in her 50th appearance in the format.

Kaur was battling with some discomfort in her neck after her century before English captain Nat Sciver-Brunt dismissed her in the penultimate over. Richa Ghosh topped off the innings with a brilliant unbeaten 18-ball 38 cameo. All five English bowlers picked up a wicket each but they will go back thinking about the ordinary bowling that India feasted on.