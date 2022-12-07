Harris Shield: Al Barkaat, Swami Vivekanand enter final

A 178-run stand for the opening wicket between centurion Tanveer Chauhan and Rajkumar Sanjeev helped Al Barkaat take the first innings lead against IES New English School, Bandra, to enter the final of the Harris Shield on Wednesday.

Starting Day Two at 241 for seven, IES New English added just 27 runs before being bowled out for 268. Al Barkaat then overhauled their total with ease thanks to Chauhan’s innings of 128 which included 20 fours and two sixes. Sanjeev contributed 95 runs in their 188-ball partnership. At end of play Al Barkaat had reached 278/4 in 52 overs.

In the second semi-final, Swami Vivekanand International School, Kandivli, pipped IES VN Sule Guruji on the first innings lead. Swami Vivekanand were reduced to 198/7 on Day One but their tail wagged on Day Two and helped them reach 266 in the first innings. Sule Guruji struggled to get a partnership going which proved to be their undoing as they could reach just 161/9 at the close of play.

Brief scores: Swami Vivekand International School, Kandivli 266 in 93.3 overs (Aarya Dhiora 52, Ayush Makwana 30, Yatharth Yadav 45; Arya Gaikwad 3/69, Ayush Patil 3/89) drew with IES VN Sule Guruji (English) 161/9 in 57 overs (Shreyansh Rai 52, Yash Jadhav 43; Prasoon Singh 4/45); IES New English School 268 in 84.3 overs (Vedant Bane 4/64) drew with Al Barkaat MIM 278/4 in 52 overs (Tanveer Chauhan 128, Rajkumar Sanjiv 95, Sunny Singh 31).

Giles Shield brief scores: Jasuben ML 115 in 26.5 overs (Pranav Narang 54; Atharva Narkar 4/22) lost to Parle Tilak English 119/1 in 15.2 overs (Aryan Desai 52*, Anush Shelar 37) by 9 wkts; Shishuvan School 100 in 25.5 overs (Vedant Pednekar 4/16) lost to Pawar Public School, Kandivli 104/3 in 12 overs (Aryan Margaje 33) by 7 wkts; St. Xavier’s High School 76 in 28 overs (Nikhil Verma 6/11) lost to Dr Antonio da Silva, Dadar 77/3 in 11.1 overs by 7 wkts; HVB Global Academy, Marine Lines 103 in 30 overs (Akshat Ragani 5/10) beat Sanjeevani World 84 in 14 overs (Palash Rabadia 6/4) by 19 runs; Amulak Aminchand Intl School 71 in 15 overs lost to Somaiya School Vidyavihar 72/1 in 11 overs by 9 wkts; Lokpuram Public School, Thane 287/4 in 43 overs (Arman Yadan 122*, Harshal Zende 38, Ajinkya Shinde 38) beat Balmohan Vidyamandir 89 in 17.5 overs (Amogh S. 5/32) by 197 runs; Don Bosco HS, Matunga 409/5 (including 51 penalty runs) in 42 overs (Devesh Birje 55, Adwait Palkar 41, Indranil Nikam 56, Arman Khan 63, Yash Jagtap 50, Saransh Sharma 48*; Parth Gadekar 3/45) beat Thakur Intl, Kandivli 51 in 19.2 overs (Harsh Rumde 3/5) by 358 runs; St. Domnic Savio High School 179/5 in 45 overs (Kaustubh Rawool 51) beat JBCN, Borivli 52 in 21 overs (Aiden Coutinho 3/14, Cassian Mendos 3/33, Kaustubh Rawool 3/3) by 127 runs; Cathedral & John Cannon 91 in 27 overs (Adwait Rahate 3/9 lost to St Mary’s SSC, Mazgaon 93/2 in 13 overs (Adwait Rahate 38) by 7 wkts; Chhatrabhuj High School 63 in 14.4 overs (Ayan Shaikh 6/25, Om Rakesh 3/12) lost to Thakur Shamnarayan HS 65/7 in 10 overs (Aditya Tiwari 4/14, Slok Shetty 3/20) by 3 wkts; Matunga Premier 97 in 35.4 overs (Karav Saini 4/17) lost to Modern English School 102/4 in 14.3 overs (Iyengar 35) by 6 wkts; Ryan Intl School 27 in 17.4 overs (Agasthya Kashikar 4/3, Arjun Shahajahani 3/0) lost to Podar Intl School 28/0 in 6 overs by 10 wkts; Shri Mahavidyalaya 282/7 in 45 overs (Rujul Rajane 110*, Aditya Kaulgi 74; Rudransh P 3/42) beat Green Lawns HS 54 in 19 overs (Rajeev Rathod 3/24, Advik Mandlik 3/19, Aditya Kaulgi 3/20) by 228 runs; Swami Vivekanand Intl, Gorai 225 in 40.2 overs (Arjun Lotlikar 41, Yug Asofa 37, Aryansh Dasani 46; Mahesh Samvir 3/28) beat Jamnabai Narsee, Juhu 24 in 17.4 overs (Arnav Lad 5/4) by 201 runs; VPMS, Dahisar 336/5 in 45 overs (Gandharva Bhike 119*, Nilesh Sharma 51, Shivank Singh 39, Smit Take 36) beat Automic Energy Central 47 in 16.1 overs by 289 runs; Parag English School 252/9 in 45 overs (Neeraj Dhumal 34, Shrihan Haridas 83, Shreyash Shinde 3/30) beat Rizvi Springfield 189/9 in 45 overs (Elton Soares 86*) by 63 runs; Swami Vivekanand Intl, Kandivli 295 in 40 overs (Siddharth Yadav 112, Swapnil Verma 67, Shaurya Sharma 41) beat Blossom 29 in 20 overs (Aryan Singh 5/12) by 266 runs; VK Menon Kandivli 94 in 24.1 overs beat Vibgyor HS 71 in 21.2 overs (Rinkesh Tiwari 5/20) by 23 runs; BAK Swadhyay Bhavan 96 in 25.3 overs (Manas Jadhav 3/14 lost to Sharadashram Vidyamandir (English), Dadar 97/0 in 10.3 overs (Khush Patil 31) by 10 wkts.

U-25 Shalini Bhalekar Trophy: Lavande slams century for Rajput XI

Varun Lavande scored 140 to help Lalchand Rajput XI reach 376/6 in the first innings against Dilip Vengsarkar XI on Day One of the Under-25 Shalini Bhalekar Trophy selection tournament on Wednesday.

In the second match, Chandrakant Pandit XI scored 318/4 against Jahangir Pithawala XI thanks to half centuries by Omkar Ghule 97, Jayesh Pokhare 82 and Bhupen Lalwani 70.

Brief scores: Lalchand Rajput XI 367/6 in 74 overs (Varun Lavande 140, Sheesh Shetty 72, Atharva Chavan 44; Shreyansh Bogar 2/72) vs Dilip Vengsarkar XI; Chandrakant Pandit XI 318/4 in 85 overs (Omkar Ghule 97, Jayesh Pokhare 82, Bhupen Lalwani 70) vs Jahangir Pithawala XI

Vijay Merchant Trophy: Mumbai concede lead against Tamil Nadu

Mumbai conceded a first innings lead of 126 when they were bowled out for 126 against Tamil Nadu on Day Two of their Group C match of the Under-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Wednesday.

At stumps, Tamil Nadu were 34 for no loss, extending their lead to 160. Starting the day at 198/7, Tamil Nadu managed to reach 252 in the first innings thanks to J Jaisimha's 264-ball 121 before they bundled out Mumbai.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 252 in 108.2 overs (J Jaisimha 121; Sanskar Rao 3/64) & 34/0 in 22 overs vs Mumbai 126 in 35.2 overs (Yaseen Saudagar 35; RS Ambrish 4/45)

