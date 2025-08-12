Harshit Rana punished, orders batter to walk away in a dramatic send-off in DPL: 'Provoked aggressive reaction'

Harshit Rana is known for his aggression. Remember the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season, where the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer got fined twice for breaking the Code of Conduct. Following the match against Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens, the 23-year-old was handed a one-match ban. Apart from this, he was also docked 100 per cent of his match fees for giving quite a send-off to Abishek Porel. However, these bans and fines have not resulted in Harshit Rana curbing his natural instincts, and his fiery nature was once again on show in the latest Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Harshit Rana was punished for giving a fiery send-off to a batter in DPL.

Leading North Delhi Strikers, Harshit Rana gave his effort in trying to help his team defend the score of 165 against West Delhi Lions. He returned with figures of 1/33 in four overs as his team registered an 11-run win. Harshit dismissed Ayush Doseja in the third over of the innings.

It was then that Harshit Rana signalled towards the left-handed batter, asking him to make his way back to the pavilion. The pacer pointed fingers, and the organisers have now taken notice of the incident.

The North Delhi Strikers captain has been fined 10 per cent of his match fees for breaching the Delhi Premier League Code of Conduct. The pacer admitted to the offence, so there was no need for an official hearing.

Also Read: ‘Virat bhai kept shouting maar isko’: India star reveals fiery behind-the-scenes of Mitchell Starc's sledge in Australia

“Harshit Rana admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.5 (Using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from another player in the Match) and accepted the Match Referee's sanction,” the DPL's official statement read.

Two more players punished

The DPL 2025 contest between North Delhi Strikers and West Delhi Lions was a heated affair. The organisers punished two more players after they breached the Code of Conduct.

North Delhi Strikers batter Yajas Sharma was docked 20 per cent of the match fees for using audible obscenity during the match. On the other hand, West Delhi Lions batter Krish Yadav was also docked the same percentage of match fees for the same offence.

The match referee imposed the sanctions, and the duo accepted the Level 1 offence under Article 2.3.

Speaking of DPL 2025, Harshit Rana's North Delhi Strikers are in third place in the points table with 6 points from 4 matches, while West Delhi Lions are in fourth place with 4 points.