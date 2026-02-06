Harshit Rana ruled out of T20 World Cup, India to recall Mohammed Siraj as replacement: Report

India pacer Harshit Rana has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup due to an injury he sustained in the warm-up match against South Africa on Wednesday, February 4. According to a report in the Indian Express, the selectors are now likely to name Mohammed Siraj as the replacement. In the warm-up tie against the Proteas, Rana was seen in discomfort when he was bowling his over, and after completing it, he walked off the field and did not take any further part in the contest. Harshit Rana has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup (PTI)

He pulled up in his bowling stride on two occasions, and he was then seen clutching his knee, which ended his further participation in the contest. He only bowled one over, where he gave away 16 runs. The Indian Express report stated that the management was informed about Rana's injury status on Thursday evening, two days before the contest against the USA.

Ahead of India's opening T20 World Cup match against the USA on Saturday, India captain Suryakumar Yadav did not give any definitive answers regarding Rana's injury; however, according to reports, he has indeed been ruled out of the tournament.

Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav breaks silence on Pakistan’s boycott of India T20 World Cup match: ‘We didn’t say no. They did’ “Harshit Rana hasn’t been ruled out yet, physios are assessing him, but he doesn’t look good,” Suryakumar told reporters on Friday afternoon in Mumbai.

When asked whether Rana would be a big miss going ahead, Suryakumar replied, “It’s a big blow because of the combination we make, keeping in mind 15 players. If he misses out, we will definitely miss him. We have enough options. We shall look at the replacements of fast bowlers who are there. We shall pick the best one. I know there is the case of someone batting at no. 9 like Harshit, but having said that, what will the first 8 batsmen do then?! They have to bat."

Washington Sundar still hasn't recovered India are also sweating over the fitness of Washington Sundar as the spin-bowling all-rounder is yet to recover from his injury and join the squad for the World Cup.

Tilak Varma has joined the squad, and he also played the warm-up match against South Africa. India are in Group A alongside Pakistan, Namibia, the Netherlands and the USA.