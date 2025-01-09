Explore
    Haryana vs Bengal Live Score: Pre Quarter-final 1 of Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2024/25 to start at 09:00 AM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Jan 9, 2025 8:13 AM IST
    Haryana vs Bengal Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Pre Quarter-final 1 of Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2024/25. Match will start at 09:00 AM
    Haryana vs Bengal Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Pre Quarter-final 1 of Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2024/25. Match will start on 09 Jan 2025 at 09:00 AM
    Venue : Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara

    Haryana squad -
    Ankit Kumar, Ashok Menaria, Dheeru Singh, Himanshu Rana, Rahul Tewatia, Yuvraj Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Parth Vats, Sumit Kumar, Amit Rajak, Dinesh Bana, Kapil Hooda, Aditya Kumar, Aman Kumar, Amit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, Harshal Patel
    Bengal squad -
    Abhimanyu Easwaran, Anustup Majumdar, Ranjot Khaira, Shakir Gandhi, Subham Chatterjee, Sudip Chatterjee, Sudip Gharami, Sumanta Gupta, Karan Lal, Pradipta Pramanik, Suraj Jaiswal, Abishek Porel, Kanishk Seth, Kaushik Maity, Mohammed Kaif, Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar, Rohit Kumar, Saksham Chaudhary, Sayan Ghosh, Vikas Singh    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 9, 2025 8:13 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Pre Quarter-final 1 of Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2024/25

    Haryana vs Bengal Match Details
    Pre Quarter-final 1 of Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2024/25 between Haryana and Bengal to be held at Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara at 09:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

