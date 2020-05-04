e-paper
Home / Cricket / 'Has a lot of cricket left in him,' Ambati Rayudu backs left-hander for India comeback

Under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, Team India have managed to create a team that is able to win matches even in foreign conditions due to their superior bowling department. However, there is still one department that has been India’s Achilles heel.

May 04, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
File image of Ambati Rayudu.
India’s limited-overs squad has been dominant in the past few years, winning several series and tournaments. Under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, Team India have managed to create a team that is able to win matches even in foreign conditions due to their superior bowling department. However, there is still one area that has been India’s Achilles heel for a while. With the top-order firing on all cylinders, the middle-order hasn’t been able to perform consistently.

The top-three of Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli have created a stable top order. However, the other batters haven’t been able to deliver in the middler-order. The loss to New Zealand in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup has further increased scrutiny towards the middle-order.

READ | Players fixed before me, even after me, should’ve got a second chance: Mohammad Asif

One player, who looked like a confirmed selection for the World Cup but missed out at the very last minute was Ambati Rayudu. His non-selection was a big debate before the tournament and the discussion has still carried on.

Now, Rayudu has backed his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammate Suresh Raina to make a comeback in the Indian team. Raina has been out of contention from the national squad in the last few years and last played for India in 2018.

Rayudu said in an Instagram live chat with CSK that Raina still has enough cricket left in him and will don the Men in Blue jersey soon.

“He has a lot of cricket left in him..I am putting a bet on it that he would make a comeback for India,” Rayudu said talking about Raina.

Chennai Super Kings Suresh Raina bats during the VIVO IPL T20.
Raina was a pivotal part of the Indian team at the 2011 Cricket World Cup and played several important knocks during the tournament.

Speaking in an interview to Khaleej Times, Raina said that Sachin Tendulkar’s calmness was the reason behind India winning the trophy.

READ | ‘Tilli’ Yuzvendra Chahal shares throwback photo with MS Dhoni

“With Sachin, it’s always about his calmness. It was because of Sachin that we won the World Cup,” Raina said.

“He was the guy who made everyone in the team believe that we can do that, He was like the second coach in the team,” he added.

