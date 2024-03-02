'Has it made Ishan Kishan poorer?': Sourav Ganguly's message for Jay Shah, Ajit Agarkar, Roger Binny amid contracts row

Three days removed from BCCI's decision to snub Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer from their central contracts… and the development continues to be hotter than ever. The two India batters paid the price for neglecting the BCCI's orders of playing Ranji Trophy, leaving Iyer, Kishan in no-man's land, and though they are gearing up to play the IPL 2024 for the respective franchises, it could be a while before they are seen in an India jersey again. No one knows when to see Ishan Kishan back playing for India. (Getty)

The BCCI's radical call has divided the Indian cricketing fraternity. While most have backed the board's decision of taking matters in their own hands, others feel Ishan and Iyer are a bit hard done. Especially, Iyer, who apparently had an injury to deal with, played the first two Tests against India and was their third-highest run-getter at the 2023 World Cup. Not much sympathies for Kishan though, who had gone MIA since his withdrawal from India's squad during the tour of South Africa.

As reactions poured in, Sourav Ganguly had said he was surprised by Kishan and Iyer's decisions to skip Ranji and not adhere to the BCCI's norms. Adding further to this, the former India captain feels secretary Jay Shah, president Roger Binny and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar need to have a word with Kishan to correct the youngster's course of action.

"I think this is the first time that someone has not played or ignored red-ball domestic cricket. Otherwise, all of them have played Ranji Trophy when they were free. I am sure the BCCI will take proper action," Ganguly told Times of India.

"For someone like Ishan Kishan, BCCI secretary Jay Shah, president Roger Binny and the selectors need to speak to him. All this while he has played Ranji and then played white-ball cricket. Has it made him a poorer player? It hasn't."

Delhi Capitals follow the same template, informs Ganguly

Ganguly, a former BCCI chief, who has always been very vocal about the significance of First-class cricket in India, explained how the same formula is being implemented at Delhi Capitals as well. Ganguly, the director of the DC franchise in the IPL, informed that those picked in the squad and during the action are measured on the basis of their performance in two of India's premier domestic white-ball tournaments. Even those who are no longer representing India, are having to pass the litmus Test of either an ODI or T20 to get DC's stamp of approval.

"All the players picked in Delhi Capitals have played Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy and Ranji Trophy. Even Ishant Sharma has played Ranji. Khaleel Ahmed has played the full season after a long time. We worked with him in the off season and got him fit to play Ranji. There are only one or two exceptions who need to be spoken to," pointed out Ganguly.