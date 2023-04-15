Hasaranga to replace Willey, Karn or Anuj to don Impact Player role: RCB Dream11 Predictions vs DC in IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will host the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL 2023 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. This will be RCB’s second consecutive home game and they will be desperate to get back to winning ways after two consecutive losses. Wanindu Hasaranga, was the second highest wicket-taker last season with 26 scalps.(ANI)

The Royal Challengers got off to a winning start to the competition but have since lost their way a bit. They have lost their previous two games and have only two points under their belt. They suffered a narrow defeat to the Lucknow Super Giants in their last game.

After being asked to bat first, fifties from Virat Kohli (61), Faf du Plessis (79*) and Glenn Maxwell (59) helped them post a mammoth 212 on the board. Mohammed Siraj and Wayne Parnell picked up three wickets as the game went to the last ball but they failed to hold their nerve and lost the game by one wicket. The du Plessis-led outfit will hope to put that loss behind them with a dominant display against a beleaguered Delhi side.

The side from Bangalore have been unfortunate with injuries this season. Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar and Reece Topley have all been ruled out for the season with injuries. While, Josh Hazlewood is currently recovering from injury and is expected to join the RCB camp in a few days.

The opening pair for RCB has been solid as ever this season. Faf du Plessis has scored 175 runs at a strike rate of 173 and Virat Kohli has scored 164 runs at a strike rate of 148 so far this season. Other batters would be expected to support the openers more in the upcoming games as only Maxwell has made any sort of notable contribution to the run-scoring of the team other than the opening pair.

As for the bowlers, Siraj has so far picked up 5 wickets at an economy of 7 this season. But all the other bowlers have leaked runs. Karn Sharma and Harshal Patel have 5 and 4 wickets respectively but at an economy of more than 10. Wayne Parnell who made his debut for the franchise in the last game after replacing Reece Topley in the squad picked up 3 wickets in the game but conceded 40 runs in his 4 overs.

Wanindu Hasaranga, was the second highest wicket-taker last season with 26 scalps. He is expected to come into the starting eleven for David Willey. Akash Deep could also replace Karn Sharma if another seam bowling option is needed.

Karn Sharma or Anuj Rawat could be used as the Impact player depending on whether RCB bat first or second.

RCB's likely XI vs DC:

Openers: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli.

Middle Order: Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror.

All-Rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed.

Bowlers: Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Akash Deep.

Impact Player

RCB could use Karn Sharma or Anuj Rawat as the Impact Player. The decision will depend on whether the franchise bats first or second.

