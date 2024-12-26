'Has ke baat mat karna...': Virat Kohli's fiery command to Mohammed Siraj after pacer's cordial chat with Labuschagne

Virat Kohli’s fiery and aggressive presence was evident on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test against Australia. During the opening session of the day, Kohli had a physical altercation with debutant teenager Sam Konstas, as the latter played an aggressive 60-run knock after Australia opted to bat. As Kohli was walking past Konstas, their shoulders collided, sparking an on-field argument which was eventually contained by timely intervention from Usman Khawaja and the umpires. Virat Kohli's fierce presence was evident during the opening day of the Boxing Day Test(X/AP)

However, the drama didn't end there. As India faced a spirited Australian batting line-up, Kohli was caught on the stump microphones delivering stern instructions to his teammate, Mohammed Siraj.

After the pacer exchanged words with Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne in the middle of the pitch, Kohli was quick to voice his displeasure. "Has ke baat nahi karna inse (Don’t smile while talking to them)," Kohli instructed Siraj, making it clear that he wasn’t pleased with the cordial nature of the interaction.

Watch:

Kohli’s passionate approach was complemented by tactical insights from India’s skipper, Rohit Sharma, who was also heard guiding his bowlers. As Ravindra Jadeja prepared to bowl, Rohit encouraged him to exploit the conditions, saying, “Jaddu, ball bounce bhi ho raha hai, turn bhi ho raha hai,” (Jaddu, the ball is bouncing and turning).

The day was dominated by Australia, with debutant Sam Konstas playing an explosive knock to set the stage for the hosts. Usman Khawaja (57), Marnus Labuschagne (72) and Steve Smith (68*) also smashed half-centuries as Australia ended the day at 311/6.

Jasprit Bumrah, meanwhile, led a late Indian fightback, as he wrapped up the Aussie middle-order, dismissing Travis Head (0) and Mitchell Marsh (4) cheaply. Alex Carey (31) played a key role in the Aussies breaching the 300-run mark before he as dismissed by Akash Deep.

Australian captain Pat Cummins remained unbeaten alongside Steve Smith, as the duo will aim at piling up runs on the board to put India under further pressure before their first innings.