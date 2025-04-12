‘Have their brains stopped working?: Ex-cricketer tears MS Dhoni, R Ashwin to shreds for strange approach vs KKR

Manoj Tiwary lashed out at Chennai Super Kings spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni for their planning against Sunil Narine while defending a paltry 104-run target on Friday. Narine smashed Ashwin for three sixes and a four during his ferocious 44-run knock off 18 balls on a tricky Chepauk surface. The left-handed KKR opener made batting look extremely easy on a surface where CSK batters found it tough to get going and ended up scoring just 103/9 - their lowest-ever score at Chepauk. MS Dhoni and R Ashwin criticised for their planning against Sunil Narine in CSK vs KKR clash.(AFP)

Ashwin, 38, was bought for a whopping INR 9.75 crore in the mega auction, but he has failed to live up to the expectations and has leaked runs at a 9.90 economy rate and claimed five wickets.

Tiwary didn't hold back while criticising Ashwin's planning while bowling to Narine. He also lashed out at wicketkeeper Dhoni for not sharing his insights from behind the stumps.

"Why do they not go to the drawing board early? I think, it is obvious that you re-assess after a loss. But some things that are taking place is beyond my understanding. Like, when Ashwin was bowling today, earlier to all the left-handers he bowled round the stumps, but today he bowled over the stumps. It became very easy for Sunil Narine. These small things...when you have such an experienced player and wicketkeeper like MS Dhoni? Have their brains stopped working?" Tiwary told Cricbuzz.

KKR chased down the target in 10.1 overs, with opener Narine bludgeoning his way to a 18-ball 44 studded with two fours and five sixes. Captain Ajinkya Rahane also played his part with a solid 20 not out off 17 balls, while Quinton de Kock, the other opener, contributed 23. Rinku Singh also remained not out on 15 off 12 balls. It was CSK's fifth defeat in a row which has made their case for playoffs extremely tough from here.

“CSK's cart is going to go downhill”

Tiwary, who played with Dhoni at RPSG, further pointed out the areas of concern for CSK and said if they don't go for massive change in their approach things will only turn worse for them.

"From hereon CSK's cart is going to go downhill. It seemed like that from the last three-four matches. You see the shot selection of the players, after playing form 20-25 years, you get to realise what can happen. I couldn't understand some things. Your Purple Cap winner is Noor Ahmad, but when did he come to bowl? In the 8th over. And in the first ball itself, he scalped the wicket of Sunil Narine," said Tiwary.