'Have Virat Kohli jumping, ducking, bending': Australia quicks told to go merciless against Indian superstar

Former Australian wicketkeeper Ian Healy has offered the Australian pace attack a detailed blueprint to unsettle India’s Virat Kohli in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Speaking to SEN Radio, Healy emphasised targeting Kohli’s front pad with incisive deliveries as a primary strategy. Healy’s advice reflects the wariness surrounding Kohli’s potential to rediscover his form despite a recent lean patch in Tests. Virat Kohli will look to rediscover his form when India take on Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy(File)

“The first matchup I’m looking at is how our quicks can bowl to Virat Kohli, and I think they should target his front pad quite often,” Healy suggested.

“He sits that front foot there and he can play from anywhere — he can play square on the off-side, he can whip onto the leg-side or he can rock back — but they’ve got to look for any sort of insecurity in his form and maybe target that front pad.”

Healy further elaborated that the tactic should not be overused by Pat Cummins and co. but deployed as a surprise weapon. “Don’t do it every ball because he’ll get used to it — it’s the impact ball that has to be on the front pad after he is set up with seam,” he explained.

Plan B: Attack the Body

If the initial plan fails, Healy advised a more aggressive alternative: targeting Kohli’s body to unsettle his rhythm. He suggested the "body bashing" approach, telling the Aussie bowlers to bowl at the batter’s armpit, forcing him into awkward positions.

“If that’s (front-foot tactic) not working, body bash. Bowl at the back armpit, that’s the right arm as a right-handed batsman — and it’s got to be hot,” Healy stated.

The former wicketkeeper suggested placing a short-leg fielder to capitalize on any induced errors. “Have him jumping at times if he wants to ride those deliveries — ducking, weaving or bending backwards. Get that short leg position right next to him on the leg side, and if you need a bumper, it’s got to go at the badge,” he added.

Healy also predicted that Kohli might attempt to counter such a spell with an aggressive hook or pull shot, which could be hard to control. “He might try to bust out of a hard spell with a hook shot or pull shot, and that will be hard to control if it’s badge height,” he concluded.

Despite his current dip in form – Kohli has 250 runs in six Tests this year at an average of 22.72 – Kohli’s stellar record in Australia cannot be ignored. The Indian talisman has amassed 1352 runs at an average of 54.08, a testament to his ability to thrive in challenging conditions.