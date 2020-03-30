‘Haven’t been used properly by selectors in ODIs’: Umesh Yadav

cricket

After being ignored from ODIs and T20Is for more than a year, India pacer Umesh Yadav has expressed his disbelief, saying he couldn’t quite understand what went wrong. India’s top wicket-taker (18 wickets) in 2015 ODI World Cup, Umesh, last played an ODI for India back in 2018 against West Indies. His last limited overs appearance was a T20I against Australia in February 2019 against Australia.

A startled Umesh said, the skills of a bowler remain same irrespective of the format and added that the Indian selectors did not utilize him properly in ODIs.

“I haven’t understood that. White or red, the skill lies in swinging the ball,? I can do it as I have done it. Of course, the lengths will vary and that is obvious and down to cricketing intelligence. If I get a series of ODIs, I feel I can prove myself as a wicket-taking bowler. I do feel I haven’t been used properly by selectors in ODIs.” Umesh told the Indian Express.

The right-arm pacer from Vidarbha, who burst onto the scene as an out-and-out fast bowler, said it is difficult to be in and out of the side as it affects the rhythm of a fast bowler. “Get a game here and there, then sit out for six months. It does get difficult. Career has never been stable. Always up and down. I did well at the 2015 World Cup, but then again out,” added Umesh.

Umesh did not forget to highlight the fact that despite being tagged as a test specialist in recent times, he hasn’t been getting regular opportunities with the red-ball either.

“(You do feel a touch bad) that you aren’t getting as many chances. I used to feel a bit down in the past about sitting on the sidelines and watching. But it’s important that you make yourself understand the situation. I realised that it’s not healthy if I slip into pity. That feeling isn’t good as you won’t be able to perform well when you get a chance.

You can’t complain too much as the other three- Ishant (Sharma), (Mohammed) Shami and (Jasprit) Bumrah are bowling well. So I can understand that for team management, getting the right balance wouldn’t be easy. All four of us are experienced bowlers,” said Umesh.

Umesh, who was picked in the second Test match against New Zealand in Christchurch, rued not getting enough matches on the trot.

“You do well in Indian conditions and you get a chhaap (image) like that. It’s sort of unfair as if I get regular chances in overseas Tests, I would definitely do well. I hardly get two matches in a row. Unless you play more in those conditions, you will not learn more about those conditions. I have stopped bothering too much about all this,” said Umesh.

Umesh, who is spending most of his time working out at home due to the government imposed lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19, has so far represented India in 46 Tests, 75 ODIs and 7 T20Is, picking up 144, 106 and 9 wickets respectively.