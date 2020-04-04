‘Haven’t seen a finer Pakistan batsman than him since I last played’: Mohammad Yousuf lauds youngster

cricket

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 18:01 IST

Former Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf heaped praise on Babar Azam, terming the right-hander the finest batsman in Pakistan since his retirement from international cricket.

The 45-year-old Yousuf, who played 90 Tests and 288 One-day internationals and was regarded as one of Pakistan’s finest batsman in the modern era, said, Babar Azam is a class apart from the others.

“Babar is a class apart from the others right now. That is why he is in the ICC’s top five rankings in all three formats. Personally, I have not seen a finer batsman in Pakistan than Babar since I last played for the national team,” Yousuf said on GTV News Channel.

Also Read | ‘He was Sachin of bowling unit’: Raina hails pacer for 2011 WC performance

Babar Azam, who averages over 50 in both ODIs and T20Is and has a commendable average of 45.12 in his 25 Tests so far, had a tremendous Pakistan Super League (PSL). He scored three fifties for the Karachi Kings in 9 innings before the PSL was stopped due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Babar Azam’s attractive strokeplay and his consistency with the bat have time and again drawn comparisons with India captain Virat Kohli. Yousuf, however, added that it is not wise to compare Babar with Indian swashbucklers Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who have already achieved a lot in international cricket.

Apart from Babar Azam, Yousuf spoke on several other topics. He lashed out at Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq for recalling senior players Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik.

“I just don’t understand why give so much responsibility to one man and I don’t see any planning in the way Misbah is handling things.

Also Read | Sachin vs McGrath and Sachin vs Akhtar: EX-AUS player picks big difference

“Why recall Hafeez and Malik when their records in places like Australia is clear. It is a step backward for Pakistan cricket.” He praised batsman Babar Azam and said he is destined for greatness.

Recalling his playing days Yousuf said he was lucky to be in the company of batsmen such as Salim Malik, Ejaz Ahmed, Saeed Anwar and Inzamam-ul-Haq.

“These were all players who scored runs everywhere in the world and watching them and playing with them also turned me into a better player,” Yousuf said.