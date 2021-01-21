‘Haven’t seen a bold Asian team on a tougher Australia Tour’, Wasim Akram congratulates India on ‘incredible’ series win
Ajinkya Rahane-led Indian team scripted history on Tuesday by defeating Australia at their fortress – The Gabba to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1. The visitors did the unthinkable as they became the first team to beat Australia in Brisbane since 1988.
This historic win mesmerized the Indian cricket fans and even left people from Pakistan cricket fraternity in a frenzy. Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram lauded India’s show Down Under, stating that he hadn’t seen a bolder and braver Asian team tour Australia than this one.
“Incredible Test & series win for India have not seen a bold, brave & boisterous Asian team on a tougher tour of Australia. No adversity could stop them, frontline players injured, & won after a remarkable turn around from the depths of 36 all out, inspiring for others.kudos India,” tweeted Wasim Akram.
Here's the Tweet:
Earlier, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar had credited the system and the investment India made in the past 20 years for this result. He also lauded former Indian captain Rahul Dravid for grooming the youngsters who won the series for India.
“I was thinking about the reasons behind India's win at Gabba. They won because of the investment they made 20 years ago. These kids that came solidified India's bench strength. This investment is paying back to India,” Akhtar said in his latest YouTube video.
ALSO READ | 'India's products play Test cricket, only talent does for us': Ex-Pak captain
Besides former cricketers, several Pakistani cricket fans took to Twitter and heaped praises on India’s unbelievable series win, that too, without some of their top performers.
Here are some of the reactions:
After beating Australia in their own backyard, Team India now gears up to host England in a 4-match Test series at home, which begins on February 5 in Chennai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Don't want to be compared with Dhoni: Pant aims to 'make a name' for himself
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahane receives hero's welcome with dhol and flowers on arrival in Mumbai- Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'India's products play Test cricket, only talent does for us': Ex-Pak captain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Not even India's second-picked team': Ponting 'shocked' at Aus loss to 'Ind A'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haven’t seen a bold & brave Asian team on a tougher Australia Tour: Wasim Akram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I'd be happy if you play more Tests than me': Harbhajan's message for youngster
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Dravid's hand in the rocking rookies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Draw not an option for England in 2nd test against Sri Lanka
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Du Plessis preparing for unexpected test series in Pakistan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parthiv takes a dig at RCB on getting ‘released after being retired’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5 Team India members land in Mumbai, advised home quarantine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anil Kumble reacts after Kings XI Punjab release Glenn Maxwell ahead of IPL 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boys next door to household names
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs Australia: The debutants' report card
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox