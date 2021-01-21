‘Haven’t seen a bold Asian team on a tougher Australia Tour’, Wasim Akram congratulates India on ‘incredible’ series win

Ajinkya Rahane-led Indian team scripted history on Tuesday by defeating Australia at their fortress – The Gabba to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1. The visitors did the unthinkable as they became the first team to beat Australia in Brisbane since 1988.

This historic win mesmerized the Indian cricket fans and even left people from Pakistan cricket fraternity in a frenzy. Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram lauded India’s show Down Under, stating that he hadn’t seen a bolder and braver Asian team tour Australia than this one.

“Incredible Test & series win for India have not seen a bold, brave & boisterous Asian team on a tougher tour of Australia. No adversity could stop them, frontline players injured, & won after a remarkable turn around from the depths of 36 all out, inspiring for others.kudos India,” tweeted Wasim Akram.

Incredible Test & series win for India have not seen a bold, brave & boisterous Asian team on a tougher tour of Australia. No adversity could stop them, frontline players injured, & won after a remarkable turn around from the depths of 36 all out, inspiring for others.kudos India — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) January 19, 2021

Earlier, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar had credited the system and the investment India made in the past 20 years for this result. He also lauded former Indian captain Rahul Dravid for grooming the youngsters who won the series for India.

“I was thinking about the reasons behind India's win at Gabba. They won because of the investment they made 20 years ago. These kids that came solidified India's bench strength. This investment is paying back to India,” Akhtar said in his latest YouTube video.

Besides former cricketers, several Pakistani cricket fans took to Twitter and heaped praises on India’s unbelievable series win, that too, without some of their top performers.

One of the most resilient and well fought series of the decade! Amazing performance by team India. Congratz on this legendary win!

Love and respect from Pakistan ❤️#AUSvsIND #AUSvINDtest pic.twitter.com/j5FujzmfMR — Saad (@OverLord_Xd) January 19, 2021

So Congratulations incredible team india you truly deserved this series win, The players in your team is extraordinary♥️#AUSvsIND

Honestly we pakistan think that india will hammered by Australia in absence of their key mens but you feel us wrong ✅

Your fans feel proud on you💯 pic.twitter.com/YLp7aV9iYq — Akash786 (@Akash7802231153) January 19, 2021

What a historic game 👏

I wish the Pakistan will make us proud the same way India did. Rishabh pant is amazing. #AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/KW46IQgHLY — Malik Abdur Rehman (@immalikrehman) January 19, 2021

#AUSvsIND is the top trend in #Pakistan - Indian cricket team writing a history at The Gabba!!! Way to go! — Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) January 19, 2021

What a series, Historic Victory, Congratulations India and Many Congratulations to Team India great Fight great ComeBack, India Show their class Today...

Keep it up...🏏🏏🏏🏏🏏🏏🏏

💐 From Pakistan... 🤗 #AUSvIND#AUSvsIND #AUSvINDtest pic.twitter.com/8kLxg7qoLT — Fatima Khalil Butt (@FatiMaButt_4) January 19, 2021

After beating Australia in their own backyard, Team India now gears up to host England in a 4-match Test series at home, which begins on February 5 in Chennai.