'He bowls so slow that I can’t even imagine': Ishan Kishan reveals toughest bowlers he has faced in Mumbai Indians nets

On several instances in the past, batsmen, especially of Team India, have talked about difficulties in facing one particular bowler. This pacer has a unique action, a short run-up, and nails the yorkers more often than not. In the last few years, this bowler has gone on to become an indispensable member of the Indian team in all three formats. No wonder, he's currently one of the best in the world.

He also plies his trade for five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, Mumbai Indians. Enter Jasprit Bumrah.

His teammate Ishan Kishan, during a fascinating Instagram live session with Mumbai Indians, revealed that Bumrah and Krunal Pandya are the toughest bowlers to face in the MI net.

It is obvious why he picked Bumrah but Krunal turned out to be a surprising mention. Kishan explained that he chose the Baroda all-rounder as he bowls very slowly at practice.

"Jasprit Bumrah and Krunal Pandya. Because in the nets, Krunal bowls so slow that I can’t even imagine. I swing my bat twice till the time the ball comes!" Ishan claimed.

From being called 'Lala' by his teammates to being the DJ of the MI squad 😉



Ishan reveals some of One Family's Dressing Room Secrets 💙



⚠️ audio glitch caused due to technical difficulties#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians

Even though Krunal is a left-arm spinner, he is more than capable of firing in quicker deliveries to the batsmen. His bowling speeds, which are higher than most orthodox left-arm spinners, bear testament. Moreover, he is not a massive turner of the ball so that, at times, plays into his favour.

-Where there is a Krunal, there's always a Hardik-

Jharkhand batsman Kishan also mentioned his brother Hardik in one of his answers. When asked what skill would he pick from Hardik's game, Ishan said:

"His hitting skills, his wickets. His hand-eye coordination actually. It is amazing. His bats are too heavy for me so there’s no point taking them."

Southpaw Kishan also spoke highly of Indian all-rounder Hardik's music taste, saying: "I think it’s me (favourite DJ in the Mumbai Indians dressing room). Previously my favourite was Hardik Pandya but now has completely changed so I don’t like his playlist anymore.

Kishan was last seen in action during IPL 2021. Before the tournament was suspended on May 4 due to the Covid-19 crisis in India, the 22-year-old scored 73 runs in five matches.