‘He came back to dressing room angry and furious,’ When Adam Gilchrist lost his cool during 2009 IPL semifinal

Updated: May 28, 2020 16:38 IST

RP Singh, the former India left-arm quick has narrated an incident when Adam Gilchrist, captain of the now-defunct Deccan Chargers, was not in a happy mood following his dismissal in the semifinal of the 2009 IPL against the Delhi Capitals (formerly Daredevils).

Chargers needed to chase down 154 to secure a place in the final and Gilchrist led the charge with a solid 85 off 35 at the top. Gilchrist was dismissed in the 10th over with Chargers comfortably placed at 102/3, but despite his thrilling knock, Singh explained how his former captain was seething with anger when he returned to the dressing room.

“Gilchrist was furious with himself despite playing a match-winning knock of 85 runs in the 2009 semi-finals. He came back to the dressing room after the knock but was angry and furious. I was surprised and asked him what’s the matter and why was he angry after that great knock. Gilchrist said he wanted to finish the game and needs to learn to finish games for the team,” Singh said on Star Sports during the watch-along of the match.

Gilchrist had a strange faith in Harmeet Singh, the right-arm seamer. Even though Harmeet picked up just three wickets from seven matches there was something about him that convinced Gilchrist to stick to him, Singh weighed in.

“Adam Gilchrist was superstitious about Harmeet Singh. Harmeet was considered as the lucky mascot for Deccan Chargers. Gilchrist believed that if Harmeet plays, Deccan wins the game,” he said.

Pragyan Ojha, the former India left-arm spinner, who was also part of the Chargers the same year alongside Singh, explained how Gilchrist’s positive influence brought the team together.

“When we started the campaign in South Africa, we didn’t have enough clothes. Gilchrist then brought the team together and assured us things will fall in place once they start winning. There were team meetings about trusting each other, standing by your team-mates. Seniors like VVS supported from the bench. They isolated us from the outside pressure, and we were able to perform consistently that season,” Ojha said while watching the match.

