New Delhi [India], : Ahead of the second Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 against Australia, former India head coach Ravi Shastri opened up on stalwart batter Virat Kohli's unbeaten ton in the first Test of the ongoing five-match Test series. "He came out not like a cat on a hot tin roof": Ravi Shastri opens up on Virat Kohli's century

The star Indian batter had struggled in the months prior to the Australia tour, managing just one half-century and averaging a modest 21.33 across five home Tests against Bangladesh and New Zealand.

However, Ravi Shastri remained unwavering in his faith in the lead-up, boldly claiming in an earlier episode of The ICC Review that the "King is back in his territory" against Australia.

His prediction proved spot on, as Kohli smashed his 30th Test ton in the second innings, putting the game well beyond Australia's reach en route to India's mammoth 295-run win.

His 100* off 143 balls was a throwback to his best, showcasing a perfect blend of composure and attacking strokeplay.

Speaking to Sanjana Ganesan on the latest ICC Review, Shastri broke down Kohli's performance in Perth, commending his swift adaptability to the conditions and highlighted the key adjustments that powered his return to form.

"He came out not like a cat on a hot tin roof. That impressed me the most. Otherwise, a batsman gets out, even before the guy walks 10 yards from the stumps, Virat is halfway down into the ground. Take your time. You are one of the best the world has seen. Let the opposition play at your pace. And that's exactly what he did in both the innings," Shastri said as quoted by the ICC.

"In the first innings, he got a good one that bounced. But what I liked immediately was the way he adapted. He went for the back in the crease to counter the bounce, six inches so that it gave him a little more time and basically his composure and the way he moved in the crease. You knew within 10 minutes, I've seen a lot of his batting, but within 10 minutes, you knew that if this guy has a little bit of luck in the first 20-25 minutes he is going to make it count. So it didn't come as a surprise. Sometimes you see it very quickly. So that start gave me that confidence to believe that," the former Indian cricketer added.

With a 1-0 lead in the series, India will aim to build on their momentum in the upcoming pink-ball Day-Night Test in Adelaide.

While memories of their last outing under the lights in Adelaide - where they were bowled out for 36 - linger, the team will take confidence from their all-round performance in Perth, which saw contributions from multiple players.

What truly stands out for India, however, is Kohli's resurgence, ending a year-long wait for a Test century. His renewed hunger and form could prove pivotal as India chase a spot in the ICC World Test Championship Final.

The former India coach weighed in on how the 36-year-old can sustain his purple patch, emphasising the importance of consistency at this critical juncture for India.

"Do the same things. "It's very important when you waited that long. You got to visualize exactly what you did. You might not play the same way, the opposition might not bowl to you the same way as they did in that first half an hour," Shastri said as quoted by the ICC.

"But the basic things that you did going out to the crease, taking your guard and what you were visualising and thinking, is very important to make a note of and do the same thing again. Nothing else changes. It doesn't matter if it's [the ball] pink or red or white. But that thought process going in, taking guard and visualising what you did should be second nature now. Do it," the 62-year-old concluded.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.