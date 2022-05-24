'He can become an asset for India but...': Sehwag's warning for KL Rahul after Umran Malik's selection for SA T20Is

Sunrisers Hyderabad pace sensation Umran Malik has been the cynosure of India's 18-member team for the impending five-match T20I series at home against South Africa. The youngster has been rewarded for his impressive performance in the ongoing 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) with a maiden India call-up, a selection that was backed by most veteran cricketers. But former India cricketer Virender Sehwag has issued a huge warning to the team management and the skipper after Umran's selection.

The 22-year-old pacer from Jammu and Kashmir has taken IPL 2022 by storm as he has amassed 22 wickets in 14 games at a strike rate of just 13.57 and an economy rate of 9.03. And with his wicket-taking abilities comes his ability to consistently hit the 150 kph speed mark.

Speaking to Cricbuzz following the big announcement by the BCCI on Sunday, Sehwag hailed Umran as “special talent” and admitted that the youngster can emerge to be an “asset” for the Indian team, but suggested captain KL Rahul to use the bowler effectively during the series against South Africa.

“Umran Malik is a special talent because with the speed with which he bowls. Hence, he has to be used carefully by India and the India captain. Because he is a player, if used too much in the powerplay, may end up conceding a lot of runs. However, if he used effectively, he can become an asset for the Indian team,” he said.

Earlier, former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin too had expressed concern over Umran after backing the pacer to make the Test team as well. He feels that his workload should be managed properly, failing which he could incur injuries.

"Umran Mailk deserves to be picked in test team. Managing his workload is critical, failing which he can succumb to injures. Hope he is provided the support an express fast bowler needs. #UmranMalik #IPL2022," he tweeted.

