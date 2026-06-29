‘He clearly has a talent’: Gambhir faces brutal social media roasting after India's humiliating clean sweep vs Ireland

Reacting to India’s defeat, Iceland Cricket posted a sarcastic message on X, saying they had no interest in adding Gambhir to their coaching staff. “We can confirm that we don't wish to add Gautam Gambhir to our coaching staff. He clearly has talent, though. To take those Indian players and deliver those results in Ireland takes truly remarkable gifts,” the post read.

Iceland Cricket took a brutal swipe at India head coach Gautam Gambhir after India suffered a shock 0-2 T20I series defeat against Ireland in Belfast, a result that has triggered fresh questions over the team management and India’s handling of a short but deeply damaging tour.

The dig came after Ireland completed a historic clean sweep over India in the two-match T20I series. Ireland had beaten India by 34 runs in the first match before sealing the series with a dramatic one-run win in the second T20I on Sunday. The result marked Ireland’s first-ever bilateral series win over India and also handed India their first T20I series defeat since 2023.

For India, the defeat was embarrassing not only because of the scoreline but also because of the context. The visitors travelled to Ireland with a squad strong enough to be expected to dominate the two-match series, even with several younger players in the mix. Instead, they were outplayed in the opener and then failed to chase 155 in the second game despite having a chance to pull off a late escape.

India’s batting collapse deepens Gambhir scrutiny In the second T20I, India’s chase was badly damaged inside the first three overs. Jai Moondra dismissed Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma in the opening over before removing captain Shreyas Iyer soon after, leaving India reeling at 19/3. Tilak Varma kept India alive with a fighting half-century, while Harshit Rana nearly dragged the visitors over the line with a late cameo, but Ireland held their nerve to complete one of the biggest results in their cricketing history.

The result has inevitably placed Gambhir and India’s decision-making under the spotlight. The tour was seen as a chance to test combinations and give young players exposure in relatively low-pressure conditions. However, India not only lost both matches but also finished the tour without handing a debut to 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, whose selection had created major interest before the series.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi not making debut in Ireland not on ‘expected lines’: Gavaskar expects course correction in England

India did give opportunities to some fresh faces, but the failure to blood Sooryavanshi despite the series being short and non-consequential has added another layer to the debate. With India losing the opening match and then trailing in the series, the management still chose not to use the teenage batter in the second T20I.

Ireland, meanwhile, will remember the series as a landmark moment. Their bowlers repeatedly exposed India’s batting under pressure, while their batters did just enough in both matches to put the visitors in uncomfortable positions. For India, the tour ended as a major warning sign before tougher assignments.

Iceland Cricket’s post may have been written as a joke, but the punchline landed because the result itself was no laughing matter for India.