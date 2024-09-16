'Gautam Gambhir climbed the truck, grabbed driver's collar...': India head coach's raw anger left ex-teammate in shock

Gautam Gambhir, Team India's head coach, has always been known for wearing his heart on his sleeve, an attribute that defined both his playing days and his approach as a commentator. With Gambhir stepping into the coaching role following Rahul Dravid's departure, there's a distinct shift in the Indian dressing room's dynamic. While Dravid was celebrated for his composed demeanour and diplomatic nature, Gambhir's fiery personality will bring a new aspect to coaching. Gautam Gambhir during the series against Sri Lanka(Getty)

In a recent podcast with YouTuber Raj Shamani, former India opener Aakash Chopra shared an intriguing anecdote from Gambhir's early days in cricket that sheds light on the aggressive temperament he displayed even back then. Having shared the dressing room with Gambhir for Delhi, Chopra often found competing for the same opening spot with Gambhir in the playing XI; while Gambhir’s career took off, leading to a celebrated stint with the national team, Chopra could never secure a long-term spot, managing just 10 Test appearances.

Chopra recounted a particular incident that perfectly summarised Gambhir’s fiery nature. During their time in Delhi, Gambhir once got into a heated altercation with a truck driver in the middle of the road.

"Passionate guy. Very hardworking when it comes to his craft. A bit serious but scored a lot of runs. He always wore his heart on the sleeve. Temperament wise he can be very short-fused. But everyone has a different character.

"Gautam is someone who once fought with a truck driver in Delhi. He got out of his car and climb the truck to grab the collar of the driver because he made a wrong turn and was abusing. I was like, ‘Gauti, what are you doing?’ So that's made him Gautam," Chopra said.

Gambhir's on-field confrontations are well-documented, with the most talked-about being his clashes with Virat Kohli during his stint as a player for Kolkata Knight Riders and later as the coach of Lucknow Super Giants. Despite the heated history, both players, who share a deep-rooted connection from their early days playing together for Delhi, made headlines when they reconciled during the 2024 IPL season.

Fans welcomed the truce, especially as Gambhir and Kohli found themselves working together in the Indian dressing room.

Gambhir's ‘Test’ begins

After a mixed result in his maiden series as head coach – where India defeated Sri Lanka 3-0 in T20Is and lost 0-2 in ODIs – attention has shifted to the home season, which begins on September 19. India will face Bangladesh in the first of two Tests in Chennai, which will also mark the side's return to red-ball cricket for the first time since March earlier this year.