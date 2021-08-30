‘He didn’t speak about any chopping & changing’: Former Pak captain suggests no major change for India for The Oval Test

After experiencing an innings defeat at Headingley, Team India will look to bounce back in the series when they take on Joe Root’s England in the fourth Test on Thursday in London. While several experts have suggested changes to the team for the next game after a humiliating loss in Leeds, former Pakistan captain Salman believes that captain Virat Kohli won’t tinker much with the playing XI.

Speaking in his latest YouTube video, Butt said the visitors are likely to retain more or less the same team for the fourth Test, which begins on Thursday at the Kennigton Oval, London.

“After hearing Virat Kohli’s press conference, I don’t think he will be making too many changes for The Oval Test. He was not speaking about individual performances and instead said that everyone in the think-tank is concerned with how the team is performing, whether winning or losing. Kohli did not single out any particular player, which is good,” Butt said.

“He said that the team will reflect on the improvements that are needed once the series is over. So, he did not speak about any chopping and changing in the team,” he added.

Butt further stated that off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin might get to play his first Test in the ongoing 5-match series. The former added that the Indian management won’t make major changes to its batting top-order.

“Any Asian side coming to England takes time to settle down. So, he must be keen on carrying on with the same players. I think at least Ashwin will play this game. As for the batting, I don’t think he is going to make any changes. Remember, Kohli also said that he doesn't believe in playing the extra batter in Test matches. According to him, if five-six cannot do the job, you cannot expect a seventh to do a lot,” Butt said.