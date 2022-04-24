'He gives Rohit Sharma, Dravid so many options': Vettori, Gavaskar back Team India return of 31-year-old star for T20 WC

One of the many sides of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been how it has played a crucial role in building and re-building careers. Over the years, it has produced new talents and provided a platform for veterans to stage a comeback into the Indian team. This time around, the 2022 edition, will play a key role in India picking their team for the T20 World Cup later this year and the first half of the tournament has produced umpteen names, including a left-arm pace option, which has been missing from the Indian line-up form quite some time now. But legends of the game, in Sunil Gavaskar and Daniel Vettori have backed the return of the 31-year-old to the Indian team for the T20 World Cup. (IPL 2022 FULL COVERAGE)

T Natarajan was a strong prospect for India for the T20 World Cup in 2021 after his tremendous show in the 2020 IPL where he produced a barrage of yorkers to pick wickets for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He was soon on the flight to Australia where he made his debut in all the three formats before being sidelined with injuries all throughout 2021 and hence missing the flight to the UAE for the big tournament.

The left-arm pacer has however made a superb comeback in IPL 2022 where he has picked 15 wickets in seven games at 14.53 to stand in the second spot in the race to Purple Cap. On Saturday, in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, he picked three wickets for just 10 in three overs as RCB were folded for 68, their second lowest total in IPL history.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has been particularly impressed with Natarajan's ability to hold the ball back, besides being a yorker specialist.

"We all know his yorkers are his specialty but he held the ball back well. It's good to see him back because for some time it looked like Indian cricket had lost him. It's good to have him back in contention. I am pretty sure, with the way he bowls between the 16th and the 20th over, he will be very much in contention," Gavaskar told Star Sports.

"Last year, perhaps, he wasn't on top of his game. Right now, he is full of confidence. He has had his share of injuries but he is fresh and raring to go. He recognises that there is a World Cup coming up, he wants to be on that flight to Australia," he added.

Natarajan was not retained by SRH before the 2022 mega auction, but was bought back for INR 4 crore and he repaid the faith.

Former New Zealand captain Vettori, in conversation with ESPNCricinfo, admitted that while Natarajan may not be able to force his way into the XI, he will definitely be part of the team as he provides a lot of option to Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid.

“He comes into play because of the skill sets and what he offers at the death. We see time and time again how hard it is to bowl at the death, how hard it is to execute and how really a bowler does it consistently. We know Natarajan’s got enough of a track record to suggest he can pull it off. He may not force his way into a playing XI, but in a 15-man squad, he gives Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid so many options around their selection," he said.

“We shouldn't underestimate the fact that T Natarajan coming back into the team and the form that he has shown… He’s been able to balance out that attack in a lot of ways. He’s been able to bowl anywhere, but we know how exceptional he can be at the death.”