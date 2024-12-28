Nitish Reddy's day keeps getting better as Sachin Tendulkar's reaction icing on the cake: 'He has impressed me from…'

Nitish Kumar Reddy's unbeaten 105 off 176 balls on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground has kept India in the game. The visitors have clawed their way back after being reduced to 191/6. The 21-year-old perfectly mixed caution with aggression to get the better of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, and Scott Boland. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar heaped praise on Nitish Kumar Reddy after the latter scored his maiden international century. (AP/PTI )

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar hailed Nitish Kumar Reddy's maiden Test hundred for India, saying the youngster "impressed" him right from the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener in Perth.

Nitish Kumar Reddy walked out to bat at No.8 for the visitors, leading India's fightback after stitching together a partnership of 127 runs with Washington Sundar for the eighth wicket.

Nitish is now the third-youngest Indian after Tendulkar and Rishabh Pant to register a Test hundred in Australia.

"A knock to remember by Nitish. He has impressed me right from the 1st Test, and his composure and temperament have been on display right through. Today, he took it a notch higher to play a crucial innings in this series. Wonderfully and ably supported by @Sundarwashi5 as well. Well played," Sachin Tendulkar wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Nitish Kumar Reddy's impresses one and all

Nitish Kumar Reddy, who made his Test debut in Perth against Australia, has been impressive with the bat right from the start of the series.

Before his maiden international century, Nitish played useful 40-run knocks in Perth and Adelaide. The 21-year-old is currently India's highest run-scorer in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri also heaped praise on Nitish. Taking to X, he wrote, "An innings to remember by one and all. For a 21 year old to exhibit that kind of character under pressure brought tears to ones eyes. Pure Gold. Well played, young man. God bless."

Washington Sundar and Jasprit Bumrah got dismissed in quick succession towards the end of Day ,3 and it seemed like Nitish Reddy would be stranded on 99. However, Mohammed Siraj managed to hang on and Nitish reached the landmark after playing a lofted shot off the bowling of Scott Boland.

At stumps on Day 3, India's score read 358/9, still trailing by 116 runs. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Mohammed Siraj will resume proceedings for India on Day 4 of the Boxing Day Test.