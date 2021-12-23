'He is a superstar in the making': Former Indian batting giant warns Kohli and Co, names two SA players to watch out for

Many believe India are favourites to beat South Africa and register their maiden Test series win in the country. Not many are giving the hosts a chance, and that is perhaps the biggest wrong assumption one can make. Sure, South Africa do not have the most experienced batting line-up, but their bowlers, rest assured, will not make it easy for the Indian batters.

Former South Africa batting coach Amol Muzumdar feels that even though this is a brilliant chance for India to do what no Indian team before them has been able to, it would be wrong to rule the home team out of it already. One of the biggest domestic giants in Indian cricket, Muzumdar has named two South African cricketers, whom India should not make the mistake of taking lightly.

Also Read | 'He's going to challenge Indian batters': Jaffer picks India's biggest threat in SA series, calls him 'one of the best'

"[Dean] Elgar and [Aiden] Markram have always been my marquee players. If Markram gets going in the first Test, his confidence will be soaring high. Elgar has got the tenacity. The South Africans are known as tough nuts and Elgar is right up there. About Markram, I have always believed the touch and the flair that he has, I would like to see him succeed because I reckon he is a superstar in the making," Muzumdar told Mid-Day.

India have won back-to-back Test series in Australia and had England on the mat, leading 2-1 when the series was called off with one match to go. However, Muzumdar reckons playing in South Africa is a different experience. Currently the coach of the Mumbai team, Muzumdar spoke of the injury sustained to Anrich Nortje and how his absence would cause a bit of a problem for the hosts.

Also Read | 'They won in Australia, reached WTC final': Donald credits Kohli's comments from 2018 for shaping 'quality Indian team'

"There is a little bit of tennis-ball bounce in South Africa. It is a different bounce than the general bounce we experience in Australia and England. That’s the difference and touring teams find it difficult to score there," Muzumdar added.

"Unfortunately, Anrich Nortje is ruled out due to a hip injury, but we might be able to overcome Rabada after playing him so many times in the IPL. That uniqueness of facing Rabada has gone and we should be able to tackle him."