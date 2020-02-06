e-paper
Home / Cricket / ‘He is a wizard,’: Ian Bishop heaps praise on India U19 leggie Ravi Bishnoi

‘He is a wizard,’: Ian Bishop heaps praise on India U19 leggie Ravi Bishnoi

Such has been Bishnoi’s brilliance with the ball that former West Indies fast bowler-turned commentator Ian Bishop termed him a ‘wizard’ during the India vs Pakistan semi-final match at the U19 World Cup.

cricket Updated: Feb 06, 2020 12:17 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop
Former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop(Action Images via Reuters)
         

While opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal and fast bowler Kartik Tyagi continue to hog the limelight in India’s U19 World Cup 2020 campaign in South Africa, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi is silently going about his business and playing crucial roles in India’s winning run in the tournament. With 13 wickets in 5 matches, Ravi Bishnoi is India’s highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far and has been one of the main reasons why India have reached their third consecutive final in the U19 World Cup without losing a single match in this edition. Such has been Bishnoi’s brilliance with the ball that former West Indies fast bowler-turned commentator Ian Bishop termed him a ‘wizard’ during the India vs Pakistan semi-final match at the U19 World Cup.

Also Read | Homeless, empty stomach, century against Pakistan - Yashasvi hits big at U19 WC

Bishnoi, who gave India their second breakthrough by dismissing left-hander Fahad Munir, earned the praise from Bishop when he beat Pakistan U19 skipper Rohail Nazir. “This kid is a wizard,” said Bishop during commentary when Bishnoi beat Nazir with a googly in his first ball.

Bishnoi, who is known to have a deceptive googly, returned later to pick the wicket of Abbas Afridi for 2. Bishnoi finished with figures of 2 for 46 in his 10 overs. But the star with the ball was left-arm medium pacer Sushant Mishra, who picked up 3 wickets for 23 runs in his 8.1 overs as India bowled Pakistan out for 172.

In reply, Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed his first century of U19 World Cup and opening partner Divyansh Saxena scored 59 as India knocked off the target with 10 wickets in their bank.

India will now face the winner of the second semifinal between New Zealand and Bangladesh in the final of the U19 World Cup 2020. There too Bishnoi will be one of India’s key weapons.

The 19-year-old leg-spinner who hails from Rajasthan was picked by IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals and will ply his trade in the 13th edition of the tournament starting from March 29.

