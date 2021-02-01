India's historic 2-1 Test series win over Australia has been highlighted not only by the contributions of some trusted names, but mostly due to what the youngsters had to offer. The emergence of fast bowler Mohammed Siraj and opening batsman Shubman Gill, coupled by the coming-of-age of Rishabh Pant and a starry debut for Washington Sundar blended so impactfully that it gave India arguably their best Test series win of all time.

Also Read | India vs England: Kohli, Pujara in line to break Gavaskar's age-old record

Talking of youngsters, while Siraj showed plenty of character to go from being a Test debutant to the leader of India's bowling attack two matches later, Pant re-established himself as the X-factor of the Indian team with innings of 97 at Sydney and the epic 89 not out in Brisbane. However, former Australia spinner Brad Hogg is particularly impressed with Gill and feels the 21-will continue to make waves in international cricket in the time to come.

Also Read | 'That was more heart-breaking than missing a hundred': Pant on his SCG dismissal

"He (Shubman Gill) has got all the shots in the book. The thing that impressed me here in Australia was that when the Australians tested him with the short ball, he was prepared to take on the hook shot. He is going to be a little bit of a legend and he is going to be one of the best openers that the world sees over the next ten years in Test cricket," Hogg said on his YouTube channel.

Coming in as a replacement for Prithvi Shaw in India’s Playing XI at Melbourne, Gill scored an impressive 45 in the first innings and remained unbeaten on 35 in the second as India completed a famous eight-wicket-win to level the series. In Sydney, the batsman brought up his maiden Test fifty before playing the most impressive knock of his young career. With India chasing 328, Gill's breezy 91 at the top set of the platform for India's win in Brisbane.