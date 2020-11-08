e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
ipl 2020 ipl 2020
Home / Cricket / ‘He‘s not an impactful player in that position’: Gambhir explains why he would pick Shaw over Rahane in DC Playing XI against SRH

‘He‘s not an impactful player in that position’: Gambhir explains why he would pick Shaw over Rahane in DC Playing XI against SRH

IPL 2020: In an pre-match analysis video chat on ESPNCricinfo, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir was asked to name his playing XI for DC for the match, and he picked Shaw in the team and left out Rahane.

cricket Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 13:17 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane.
Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane.(IPL/Twitter)
         

In last six games he has played for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League 2020, Prithvi Shaw has been dismissed thrice for a duck. He has scored figures of 7,9 and 10 in the remaining three games. This is a testament to how poor Shaw has been in the recent days. The right-handed batsman has struggled to get going, and is really finding it hard to spend time in the middle. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

Also read: We’ve laid foundations for a strong challenge in IPL 2021: AB de Villiers

On the other hand, Ajinkya Rahane, too, has been dismissed twice for a duck in last six games, but scored a match-winning 60 against Royal Challengers Bangalore last week. So, the question is who should DC play in the do-or-die game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

In an pre-match analysis video chat on ESPNCricinfo, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir was asked to name his playing XI for DC for the match, and he picked Shaw in the team and left out Rahane. On being asked about the reasons for the same, Gambhir explained that Rahane is not an impactful player at no. 3 position.

Also read: ‘There are a lot of problems,’ Gautam Gambhir says RCB ‘didn’t deserve to reach playoffs’

“I want an impact player on top, especially in a must-win game. I know Prithvi Shaw has not been in good form, but even Ajinkya Rahane is not in supreme form as of now,” he said.

“Plus, if you make Rahane bat at no. 3, he is not an impactful player in that position. You can make Rahane open the innings but if I have to choose a player to open the innings between Rahane and Shaw - and look at the bowling line-up, I will go with Shaw and give him one more chance. If he bats for 6 overs, I am sure I will get the start I need,” Gambhir further said.

DC and SRH will battle it out in the 2nd Qualifier on Sunday and the winner between the two will face Mumbai Indians in the final on Tuesday.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
Bihar assembly polls: LJP replays spoilsport’s role but with different target
Bihar assembly polls: LJP replays spoilsport’s role but with different target
Actor Soumitra Chatterjee stable but his kidney functions affected: Doctors
Actor Soumitra Chatterjee stable but his kidney functions affected: Doctors
Can’t hear matters through VC with outdated computers, MAT tells Bombay HC
Can’t hear matters through VC with outdated computers, MAT tells Bombay HC
Sand mafia mows down UP cop, rams through police barricade
Sand mafia mows down UP cop, rams through police barricade
Tasks that await President- elect Joe Biden
Tasks that await President- elect Joe Biden
Biden’s H1B visa, green card plans likely to benefit thousands of Indians
Biden’s H1B visa, green card plans likely to benefit thousands of Indians
US Elections 2020: What a Biden-Harris Presidency means for India
US Elections 2020: What a Biden-Harris Presidency means for India
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In