'He is such a superb young player': Dominic Cork picks India batsman to be 'brightest star of the series'

Former England fast bowler Dominic Cork feels the players that will have the best returns in the four-Test series between India and England will be the younger lot. Speaking of youngsters, the mind automatically sides with India, given how promising some of their youngsters were in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. The likes of Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar impressed with the chances they got.

As far as the India-England Tests go, Cork is impressed with India’s youngsters, especially Gill and Pant, and has backed the 21-year-old opening batsmen to have an unforgettable series. In his maiden Test series, Gill scored 259 runs from three Tests hitting two fifties at an impressive average of 51.50.

"In my opinion, when you are going to see who is going to succeed and be the brightest star this series on both sides, I will probably go with the younger aspect of it, something I have always done when working on the IPL. When you look at two younger players on the Indian side, Scott Styris has been banging the drum about Shubman Gill but what a performance against Australia. He is obviously a talented cricketer," Cork said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports.

Replacing Prithvi Shaw in India’s Playing XI for the second Test, Gill scored 45 and 35* in both innings as the visitors won the match by eight wickets. At Sydney, Gill scored his maiden Test fifty and followed it with a career-best knock of 91 at the Gabba, the famous Test which India won by gunning down 328 runs in the fourth innings. Cork finds Pant equally promising, who cracked a couple of vital fifties himself and played a match-winning knock of 89 in Brisbane, but he is just a tad more inclined towards Gill.

"So, I am going to pick him even though Rishabh Pant has got a major role to play in this series, especially with that superb innings in the last Test match to win the series against Australia. But for me, I am just going to go the way Scott Styris would want everybody to go, with Shubman Gill because he is such a superb young player and England will find it tough to get him out," added Cork.